205,000 Involuntary Psychiatric Examinations of Floridians in 2018, an Abuse of the Baker Act, says CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the exposure and eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health, is hosting a seminar with attorney and former Assistant Public Defender, Carmen Miller, Esq., to educate Floridians on their mental health rights. The seminar will take place on Wednesday, 10 July at 6:30pm at the CCHR Florida headquarters, 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. Miller has extensive experience in criminal and family justice, having worked previously for 8 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit in Tampa. Her private practice today specializes in cases of those who have been Baker Acted.

The most recent report of the Baker Act from the Department of Children and Families released a few days ago show a staggering 205,000 individuals with over 36,000 of these done to children — some as young as two-years-old. From year 2013–2014 to year 2017-2018, statewide involuntary examinations increased 18.85% for children, 14.04% for young adults (18-24), and 12.49% for older adults. Involuntarily examinations more than doubled (115,31% increase) in the 17 years from 2001 to 2018. [1] In 2017 alone, 114 involuntary examinations were done on children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old according to the Baker Act Reporting Center. [2]

“Many parents in Florida are not aware that their child can be taken out of school and Baker Acted without their knowledge or consent,” said Miller, “People should protect their rights, particularly the elderly and children.”

The complex language of the Baker Act, which CCHR says is difficult for even some attorneys to understand, opens the door to interpretation and puts every citizen of Florida at risk.

“The Baker Act is being used incorrectly on people of all ages,” said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. “CCHR receives too many calls on a weekly basis from families whose loved ones were illegally taken into custody. This abuse must end.”

At the seminar, Miller will address abuses and recommend preventative actions citizens can take to safeguard themselves and their families.

CCHR launched its statewide mental health campaign in 2015 to educate Floridians on little-known abuses tied to the Baker Act. The campaign has included distributing educational materials at law establishments, publishing online and print materials for parents, and conducting free public seminars.

To learn more about the Baker Act or to reserve seats at the upcoming “Baker Act Seminar” on July 10th, please call CCHR Florida office at 727-442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

