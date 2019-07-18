Single Dental Implant Only $2,000 from West Chester Dentist

Dental implants in West Chester cost only $2,000

Affordable Dental Solutions in West Chester offering high-quality, low-cost dental implants.

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions in West Chester is helping replace missing teeth with high-quality, low-cost dental implants and dentures.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000 and includes the abutment and crown. Dental implants are one of the most popular treatment options available for missing teeth.

Dentures in West Chester are also available. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available. They cost $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower dentures.

“Dentures can completely change the appearance of one’s face, eliminating sinking, and preserving the jawbone,” explains Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in West Chester.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in West Chester, request an appointment with ADS by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

