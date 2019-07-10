Pease & Associates, CPAs Appoints Kuno Bell as Managing Partner

Kuno Bell, Managing Partner Joe Pease, Chairman and Founder

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pease & Associates, CPAs (Pease), a premier Cleveland-based CPA firm serving Cleveland, New York, New Jersey, and California clients for the past 15 years, has announced the appointment of Kuno Bell, CPA, J.D., to Managing Partner of the organization, made effective on June 1, 2019. Current Managing Partner, Chairman and Founder, Joe Pease, will step out of the role and onto the Executive Board.Bell currently directs the Tax Department at Pease, and has led the team’s extraordinary growth efforts in that area. He joined the company in 1990 as an intern while working on his bachelor’s degree at Cleveland State University. Still employed by Pease in 1995, Bell went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law where he graduated cum laude.In his new role, Bell will be instrumental in the firm’s continued growth and success. He demonstrates key areas of expertise and experience in the manufacturing, real estate, and nursing home practice areas and is responsible for originating and growing the healthcare niche at Pease, which is now nearly half the firm’s revenue.“We are excited to have Kuno assume the role of managing partner, and continue the memo-rable journey we began 20 years ago,” said Pease. “Kuno aspired to be in this role from the time of his interview as an intern 29 years ago, and now it has become a reality. We wish him well and look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our business,” said Pease.Pease, 62, felt the time was right to hand over the reins to the next generation. Under his leadership, the firm was showcased for success at CPAmerica, one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the world.“This firm has tremendous people and resources and I am looking forward to taking this firm into the future,” said Bell. “I thank my partners and my team for trusting me to do so,” he added.Bell holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleveland State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He is a member of the American Mensa society and currently resides in Sheffield Lake with his family.About Pease & Associates , CPAs:Pease & Associates, CPAs has been proudly serving the Cleveland area as a CPA firm for more than 15 years, providing honest, dependable tax, audit, and estate planning services. With more than 90 employees, it still provides the same exceptional quality of service and customer support that has differentiated it from other firms from the start. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.peasecpa.com



