The AI EYE: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp CEO ($VSBY.C) ($VSBGF) Discusses Selection to Microsoft One ($MSFT) Program

Investorideas.com issues a special edition of The AI Eye, featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (VSBGF)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp (CSE:VSBY.C)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The AI EYE: CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Discusses Recent Announcement Regarding Company’s Selection to Microsoft One (NasdaqGS: $MSFT) ProgramPoint Roberts WA, Delta BC, July 3, 2019 Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence issues a special edition of The AI Eye, featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (5VS.F) (VSBGF).Listen to the podcast: https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/070319-VSBLTY.mp3 VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (5VS.F) (VSBGF) was selected to join Microsoft’s (NasdaqGS:MSFT) Microsoft One program as a commercial partner. The press release describes the program:Launched in 2016, Microsoft created its co-sell ready initiative under its Microsoft One program to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners.In an interview with Investorideas.com, VSBLTY CEO and co-founder Jay Hutton said the announcement was months in the making and involved a rigorous interview process.“This announcement is the culmination of multiple months of effort with the Commercial One group inside of Microsoft whose job it is to identify and engage independent software vendors (ISVs) that deliver the objective that Microsoft would hold in common with those companies,” he said.“They talked to our customers, they talked to our technology people, they do reference architecture checks – so it’s like the world’s most aggressive interview.”But though this process may have been thoroughgoing, Hutton explained that VSBLTY was an ideal candidate for the program.“They tend to favour [companies] that leverage and utilize multiple Microsoft tools and capabilities,” he said. “And, really, VSBLTY is a poster child for that. Almost everything we do revolves around and leverages things that are in the Microsoft ecosystem.”Hutton explained how the relationship was beneficial to both parties.“It aligns the interests of the ISVs with that of Microsoft and, most importantly, Microsoft salespeople,” he said. “For me, as the CEO of VSBLTY, it broadens my sales force [and it] broadens my reach. So I have access to deals and opportunities that I would not have seen before.”“I think for Microsoft it is equally advantageous because they align themselves with innovation, and we are certainly among the most innovative companies that are in that program.”The relationship is analogous, Hutton explained, to VSBLTY’s long-standing connection with Intel Corporation (NasdaqGS:INTC), though ISV’s benefit particularly from Microsoft salespeople’s vested interest.“In many ways it mirrors the relationship that we have been enjoying with Intel for many years now,” he said. “Both programs are very aggressive in terms of how they go to market. And both programs, Microsoft in particular, gives a (Microsoft) salesperson a specific incentive to assist ISVs like VSBLTY to access their customers.”Sam Mowers, Investorideas.comRead and hear other editions of the AI EyeFor a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here or become an Investor Ideas memberGet free news alerts including the AI EyeAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasInvestorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts , articles , podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT , mining ,sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more . Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas #Potcasts #Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. For disclosure purposes this podcast featuring VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a paid for service on Investorideas.com and part of their monthly services, More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp and https://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp The AI Eye- Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.comContact Investorideas.com800 665 0411Get more tech stocks investor ideas- news, articles, podcasts and stock directories



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.