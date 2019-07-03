Modular Concepts, Inc. Completes Modular Building Project for DHS-CBP Laredo

Exterior View of DHS-CBP Laredo Modular Administration Building.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modular Concepts, Inc. (MCI) a Texas based SBA 8(a) certified design-build modular construction firm announced today the completion of a three-module, 2,120 square foot administration building at the Laredo International Airport located in Laredo, Texas.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awarded the project to MCI as an SBA 8(a) sole-sourced contract.The modular facility will provide additional temporary space to support the ongoing mission of the CBP, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) , Laredo Air Branch (LAB).“The success of modular construction is that a building can be designed, built and installed in a matter of months and quickly alleviate a program and space requirement for our customers,” said Frank Sáenz, President of Modular Concepts, Inc. “The project was completed on-schedule, under budget, and the customer was very thankful for the attention to detail we offered.”MCI designed, manufactured, and installed the structure, including all access decks and ramps. Additional scope of work included mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire detection system, communications system, and utility connections.The ADA-compliant office building’s floor plan includes an open administration cubicle area, a break-room area, seven offices, a conference and training room, LAN room, male and female restrooms, storage room, and a custodial closet.About Modular Concepts, Inc.Modular Concepts, Inc. is an SBA 8(a) Certified Minority-Owned Design-Build General Contractor in Fort Worth, TX. Since 2011, MCI provides temporary and permanent commercial modular building solutions for government, commercial, healthcare, and education industries across the U.S. Services include Design-Build, Engineering, ICD 705 Standards, Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Upgrades, Data Communications, Fire and Safety, Furniture and Equipment, Lease and Purchase Options. To learn more, please visit https://www.modularci.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.