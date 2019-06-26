Modular Concepts, Inc. Completes Multiple NOSC SEPA ATFP Upgrades

MCI - NAVFAC NOSC SEPA ATFP Upgrades

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naval Facilities Engineering Command ( NAVFAC ) awarded Modular Concepts, Inc. two 8(a) sole sourced contracts to provide Security Engineering Program Assistance (SEPA) Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) upgrades at multiple Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) in Texas and Kansas.Modular Concepts, Inc. supplied and installed interior and exterior security upgrades for these NOSC facilities.Exterior upgrades included K4 crash rated entry drop arms, ingress/egress turnstiles, K4 crash rated cable systems, bollards, and PTZ cameras.Interior upgrades included fragment retention film, reflective film, access control systems with door devices that were integrated into the existing IDS and fire alarm systems at each building location.“The security upgrades installed throughout the various NOSC locations were challenging and rewarding projects for MCI,” said David Sanchez, Project Engineer, Modular Concepts, Inc. “I am glad that MCI received these projects and exceeded the expectations of our customer. I want to thank everyone for their hard work, and we look forward to future opportunities with NAVFAC.”The ATFP upgrades have been completed at all NOSC locations.About Modular Concepts, Inc.Modular Concepts, Inc. is an SBA 8(a) Certified Minority-Owned General Contractor in Fort Worth, TX. Since 2011, MCI has been providing temporary and permanent commercial modular building solutions across the U.S. We proudly serve government, commercial, healthcare, and education industries. Services include Design-Build, Engineering, ICD 705 standards, Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Upgrades, Data Communications, Fire and Safety, Furniture and Equipment, Lease and Purchase Options. To learn more, please visit https:// www.modularci.com



