Light Engine Design Corp Appoints Renowned Scientist to its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Light Engine Design Corp (OTC: TLED), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors and as its Chief Scientific Officer. In addition, Dr. Hildenbrand has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer of TLED’s newly-acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Curtis Mathes, Inc, as well as President of Tall Trees LED Company.Dr. Hildenbrand is a research scientist who has consulted for some of largest universities and corporations in Texas, and was recently nominated for the Humanity in Science Award, which recognizes scientists for their altruism and innovation. His research has produced more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and textbook chapters in the fields of environmental biogeochemistry and plant biochemistry. Dr. Hildenbrand brings with him significant technical expertise as well as an insatiable desire to procure and optimize existing technologies to improve performance and environmental stewardship.“I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to contribute creatively and intellectually to the TLED family of companies. LED lighting technologies have made considerable improvements to overall energy consumption in the commercial, residential, and agricultural sectors. Our vision with Tall Trees and Curtis Mathes is to push this equilibrium even further to broaden the reach of our cutting-edge technologies into additional markets where they can improve the bottom line and overall performance for our clients,” says TLED’s new Chief Scientific Officer, Zacariah Hildenbrand.About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company provides high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specializes in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for use in homes, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED’s business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



