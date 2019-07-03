Planning and Preparing for Your Vacation With Grand Caribbean Cruises This Summer

Preparing For Your Getaway To The Bahamas

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL., UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adults and kids alike look forward to summer vacation with its warm sunny days, the smell of sunscreen, and relaxation. Planning for a vacation can be just as much fun as the vacation itself. Here are a few things to consider when preparing for your Caribbean cruise this summer.

Packing List

Even the most experienced traveler is likely to forget something essential without a packing list. A detailed list gives you at least two opportunities to recall essential items, first when you create it and again when you refer to the list as you pack. When creating your list, start with your morning routine. Add things to your list that you use first thing in the morning, such as your hairbrush, toothpaste and toothbrush. Then move through your day considering the clothing you will wear and any special equipment you may need for snorkeling or other activities. Once you have gone through your day, check your list and add in the extras such as medications, chargers for electronics, and perhaps a few games.

Summer Travel

Summer is a busy travel time for families. Kids are out of school, and everyone wants to be outside enjoying the sunshine. When booking your Caribbean cruise, consider booking for later in the season when it is less likely to be as busy. Booking later in the season has the added benefit of slightly cooler, less humid weather.

Tips for What to Pack:

• A lightweight wrap will keep sun kissed shoulders comfortable on a cooler evening when you enjoy a stroll around the deck or enjoy a sundowner.

• A pair of binoculars is never a waste of space on a cruise, considering the beautiful vistas and views you’ll encounter.

• A convenient carry bag with all your personal essentials as you board the ship ensures you can refresh and join in the fun immediately and will always be handy for shore excursions.

Sun Care

Everyone enjoys time in the sun, but no one wants a sunburn. When creating your packing list, make sure you include a wide-brimmed hat, light long-sleeved shirts, and sunglasses with UV protection. These items will protect you from both sunburn and heatstroke. Its summer, so remember to stay hydrated.

Trip Logistics

Your dream vacation motivates our customer service team, and they are here to answer all your questions whether it be assistance with your itinerary, facilities aboard the ship or advice regarding boarding, departure and destination arrival – we have extensive experience and can answer all your questions.

When you check in at our welcoming terminal, our staff will help with the boarding process, arrange your dinner seating and organize moving your luggage to your cabin – all you have to do is enjoy.

Grand Caribbean Cruises offers excellent summer vacations for the whole family. Puerto Vallarta, Palm Beach, and Grand Bahama Island offer so many things to see and do that you will want to start planning your dream summer vacation now.



