Why Families And Singles Are “Cruising” This Summer with Royal Seas Cruises

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you are looking to plan the perfect family vacation or looking for a romantic getaway, cruises offer the perfect budget friendly vacation for everyone.

Among the most popular vacations for families this summer are South Florida, and of course the Bahamas.

Those looking for such a getaway should check out a cruise to Grand Bahama Island, which is one of the most beautiful destinations in the Bahamas." Royal Seas Cruises offers low price Bahamas cruises from West Palm Beach to the Bahamas.

Cruises also includes live musical and variety acts as well as a great deal of diversified activities with plenty for the whole family.

There are two pools and three Jacuzzis, as well as four restaurants including three with flex dining options. There's also a Las Vegas-style casino with a variety of slot machines and traditional table games like black jack and poker, as well roulette and craps.

Beyond the restaurants and casino, the cruise has 8 bars and lounges to keep you from getting too thirsty.

There's a spa, sauna and wellness center as well as a gym with weights, stationary bicycles and treadmills.

The cruise even offers shopping and a performance art center.

For the kids, there various supervised activities including a jungle gym, ball pit, outdoor kids pool with slides, a rock wall, running space, a movie theater, gaming consoles, an a full arcade room.





