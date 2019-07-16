Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Is Now Urging A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma To Call Them For Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Expedited Compensation

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can recall the name of a shipmate that witnessed the asbestos exposure this type of information may increase compensation as we would like to discuss anytime.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran anywhere in the state of Maryland with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of the mesothelioma compensation process.

At the same time-they would like to assist the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about recalling the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is a very big deal as they would like to discuss-again anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Maryland.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "As soon as we learn the how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos-we try our best to get attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste involved. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Maryland or nationwide because the passion, skill and experience they bring to the table. We are certain the amazing attorneys at Karst von Oiste will get a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Vital compensation tip from the Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate: "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can recall the names of shipmates that witnessed the asbestos exposure this type of information can in some cases dramatically increase compensation as we would like to discuss-anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Maryland.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland:

https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.