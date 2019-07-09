“We're honored to move forward with AAA in contributing towards a transparent automotive service experience and achieving the high standard of service expected from its members.”” — Chris Cloutier

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Carolinas Car Care announces its partnership with autotext.me to provide Digital Vehicle Insight (DVI), which serves to educate customers on a vehicle’s condition so that a confident,informed decision can be made on repair approvals.

Through the visuals of pictures, videos, and notes, repair recommendations are presented to the customer via their mobile device or an email in an easy-to-navigate and understandable manner.

By essentially pulling back the curtain and equipping customers with understanding the need behind recommended repairs and services, DVI helps to establish a level of transparency that decreases the general wariness often experienced by motorists when authorizing repairs.

“AAA is a partner who sees the future of operations and looks to continually improve the customer experience. We share the focus of educating the customer on vehicle health, which promotes trust and peace of mind,” explains Chris Cloutier, shop owner and autotext.me founder. “We're honored to move forward with AAA in contributing towards a transparent automotive service experience and achieving the high standard of service expected from its members.”

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is a comprehensive, cloud-based tool delivering digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes, leading to greater shop efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.



