Italy based organization implemented ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System using MyEasyISO Software

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1981, this organization deals with distribution and related technical support of products for deburring, finishing and superfinishing tools and equipment for precision engineering, automotive and aeronautics. Their action is not limited to the simple distribution of products but strives to find the right solution to the problems of production and mechanical processing with particular attention and experience with regard to deburring, finishing and fasteners.

The market research work is constantly carried out, in Italy and abroad, in order to keep pace with technological evolution and the rapid changes in market requirements so as to be able to offer customers increasingly efficient solutions with innovative products from high quality.

“We are driven to ensure quality requirements are met or exceeded. The best thing about this MyEasyISO software is that it is available in 7 languages including our own. Our employees did not find it hard to understand each module, so we implemented Quality Management System so easily,” said Quality Control Manager.

Internal audit is easily managed in MyEasyISO. The Internal audit module comes with planning audit schedule and notification in order not to miss what has been planned. Pre-defined checklists are available for all identified processes to ensure all requirements of QMS related to the process being audited are covered during scheduled audit. Reports are easily generated and status up to its completion is easily shown in this module.

Managing Management reviews are hassle-free. Scheduling the review, identifying attendees and related documents are done in MRM module. Notification is sent to all attendees to remind them of the planned MRM. Agenda points to be discussed during MRM are enabled during scheduled MRM. Upon completion of review, minutes of meeting is readily generated.

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a comprehensive ISO QHSE software to implement and manage ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 22000 standards effectively. Its competitive, practical and user-friendly solution makes the ISO compliance value adding, fast and simple.

MyEasyISO requires no installation, is accessible from any global location, is affordable and easy-to-use and requires no training. Our customer support experts are available 24/7 to help you every step of the way to get certified.

MyEasyISO offers you a free 1-month trial with no obligation, so get yourself a complimentary subscription of MyEasyISO now by visiting www.myeasyiso.com.



