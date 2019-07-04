Park Capital to set up its AI Research Lab in South East Asia

CHICAGO, USA, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Capital SA, a Switzerland active investment company focused on deploying the latest technology across their investment went to help ensure they always stay at the forefront of their evolving industry by setting up an Artificial Intelligent laboratory (AI Lab) in Asia-Pacific, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.This advance Artificial Intelligent laboratory will be the exact duplicate of the one Park Capital SA has in Europe but instead will employ the smartest minds in Asia-Pacific to do research and experimentation.Key force multipliers for the explosive growth of AI have been the proliferation of big data, increasingly powerful computing capabilities, and complex developments in algorithms. AI applications for processes relating to asset and risk management, fraud detection, compliance, due diligence, document review, and research are being increasingly deployed in the finance and legal services industries.All these multipliers existed in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Making it a great country to set up Park Capital SA Artificial Intelligent laboratory (AI Lab). The focus of this AI Lab is to further advance the company trading and investing methodology thru researching Neural network, AI-driven chatbot, intelligent virtual assistant, AI systemic analysis of big data.“We will continue to bring investor with more assured profit margin and low-risk investment with our unique technologies developed by our Asia-Pacific AI Lab. One good example is the 3-Way Arbitrage™ forex trading system develop by our team of scientists and research fellows. This set of system gives investors a zero risk to their capital and consistent profits.” Howard Yan, Asia Pacific Operations Director, Park Capital SA.Park Capital SA believes in the potential benefits that AI is intended to deliver − sustainable economic growth; smarter living; new job opportunities, a more connected society; security; increased national resilience.



