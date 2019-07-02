The Amboys Presenting their Spectacular Fireworks Show on July 3 to Celebrate America’s Independence Day

The Amboys are presenting an awesome fireworks display on July 3 to honor America's Independence Day. Photo by James Erwin Perth and South Amboyare planning family-fun activities including amusement rides, food, games and music beginning at 6 pm. Photo by James Erwin Enjoy a beaurtiful evening along Perth Amboy's scenic waterfront before the fireworks begin at about 9:30 p.m. Photo by James Erwin

PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY, US, July 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth Amboy, South Amboy and the non-profit Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes Committee are presenting their spectacular fireworks display over Raritan Bay on Wednesday, July 3. Before the pyrotechnics begin, at about 9:30 p.m., each city is hosting family-friendly activities that will be fun for children of all ages. Everyone is invited to enjoy games, amusement rides, inflatable slides and bouncy houses, food and refreshments from vendors, music, and much more. The rain date for the fireworks show is Friday, July 5.The fireworks are launched from barges anchored in Raritan Bay. The brilliant light and booming sounds from the explosions can be seen and heard from viewing areas along the waterfront in Perth and South Amboy. “For anyone who loves fireworks, this is the show to see during the Independence Day week,” said Celebrate Chairman Barry Rosengarten and Co-Chairman Michael “Mickey” Gross.The display, presented free of charge, is staged by the world-renowned Garden State Fireworks. The incredible pyrotechnics celebrate America’s Independence Day and honor the nation’s patriotic men and women from the past and present. Generous donations from local businesses, corporations and not-for-profits cover the costs for the fireworks.Also, Perth Amboy has arranged for free shuttle service from key parking areas in the downtown district to the waterfront. Starting at 3 p.m., shuttle buses will pick up passengers at three locations and will return them to those locations after the fireworks. Those locations are:• Perth Amboy Public Library (196 Jefferson St.)• Perth Amboy Train Station (Between Market and Smith streets)• Jefferson Street Parking Deck (151 Jefferson St.)Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz said, “We invite our residents and their guests, as well as visitors, to enjoy the many fun events that are planned for families and young people before the fireworks. We are grateful to the team at the Department of Human Services for planning the activities. As night falls, everyone is going to marvel at the fireworks, which create a joyous tribute to our country’s belief in freedom, independence and equal opportunity for all.”Spectators are invited to arrive early to enjoy Perth Amboy’s pre-fireworks events beginning at about 6 p.m. Vendors are selling and serving food, refreshments, desserts, and ice cream as well as Americana novelties. The city is also placing amusement rides, large inflatable slides, a climbing wall, moonwalk and more along Sadowski Parkway. There will be a nominal cost to use the rides. The parkway will be a vehicle-free roadway and safe for pedestrians.The Perth Amboy Police, Fire and Public Departments are focused on making the July 3 fireworks display a safe and secure event for everyone. The police have issued traffic and safety advisories listing temporary street closings around the city’s waterfront area. The police strongly encourage people to leave their pets at home during the fireworks show.The police department also reminds residents and visitors that free meter parking is available, beginning at 5 p.m., in the downtown district and in public parking area including these lots:Municipal Parking Lots LocationsLot A (Next to Post Office) 185 Jefferson St.Lot B (Next to Public Library) 196 Jefferson St.Lot C 103 Jefferson St.Lot 4 Hobart StreetLot 9 New Brunswick Avenue and State StreetRD Howell Lot 296 Madison St.Jefferson Street Lot 151 Jefferson St.Train Station Lot Smith StreetMany Excellent Locations to View FireworksWhere to watch the fireworks in Perth Amboy – Perth Amboy Marina, Bay View Park, Front and Water streets, Sadowski Parkway and the adjoining beachfront area. Guests who take NJ Transit trains or buses to Perth Amboy to watch the fireworks, may reach the waterfront viewing area by using the free shuttle service.Where to view pyrotechnics in South Amboy – Raritan Bay Waterfront County Park.The viewing location in South Amboy is within walking distance of the NJ Transit train station.South Amboy residents and guests may picnic, play games and relax in parks along the Raritan Bay Waterfront County Park, courtesy of the city Recreation Department. Residents and guests will enjoy food, refreshments, games and much more, including kiddie rides and a performance by Al Chez and the Brothers of Funk.Parking inside the county park will be limited to those with valid handicap plates. Alcohol is prohibited in the park. Those planning to attend are asked not to bring their pets.The free, pre-fireworks activities begin at 4 p.m. in South Amboy.Music Fills the AirOn the music front, Perth Amboy, South Amboy and the Celebrate Committee have teamed up with Magic 98.3 (WMGQ-FM) and WCTC-AM (1450). Each city is placing a sound system in its fireworks viewing areas. During the afternoon and evening, a local DJ from each community will play a selection of popular music.As the fireworks begin, WMGQ-FM and WCTC-AM will start playing Americana-style songs and patriotic tunes over local sound systems and their airwaves. The music will be “synced” with the fireworks to accentuate the sights and sounds of the pyrotechnics.Over 60,000 people are expected to view the extravagant pyrotechnics display. The fireworks remind everyone that the very course of history can be changed when free, brave people unite to achieve a special cause.For more details and updates about the July 3rd fireworks (Rain Date July 5th), visit the Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes website: http://www.celebratestarsandstripes.com . Companies and individuals still have time to make a contribution to fireworks display.



