The award winning Chef Made Natural lit couple's table at Bejana Assorted Sambals Delicious Balinese Satay Lilit

The Inspirational Chef Made Karyasa

Chef Made not only creates unforgettable culinary experiences for our guests, but also serves as a constant inspiration to the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, thanks to his heartening team spirit.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Head Chef at Bejana, the signature Indonesian restaurant of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, Made Karyasa leads his international guests on a gourmet culinary journey across the Indonesian archipelago. “Authenticity in flavor is crucial,” he says of preparing Indonesian cuisine, adding that he is inspired by traditional village-style food, which he elevates to a fine dining standard through the use of premium ingredients and stylish presentations.

A finalist on the popular television show, Top Chef Indonesia 2013, Chef Made has over 20 years’ experience in the profession, and brings enormous pride and passion to his position at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “Becoming a chef changed my life,” he says, and he relishes the opportunity to inspire and motivate his team, sharing his skills, knowledge and experience. “I like to encourage people to go beyond their comfort zone, to help bring out their best.”

His role at Bejana is extensive, from creating menus to cooking, hosting, training and empowering his team. He also often travels overseas to promote and be an ambassador for the Indonesian cuisine, with stints at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing and the St. Regis Hotel in Bejing, The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore in India and as well as the JW Marriott South Beach in Singapore.

As well as bringing the flavors of the Spice Islands to life for diners at Bejana, he shares his love for Indonesian cookery in his regular Market to Table cooking classes. A popular activity for both in-house guests and visitors, the class incorporates a visit to a vibrant local market to buy fresh ingredients, and a fascinating and highly informative cooking workshop at The Culinary Cave, located in Bejana. Throughout the tour and class, he explains the story and tradition of Indonesian cuisine, sharing his knowledge and techniques with participants, before joining them for a tasty lunch of Indonesian specialties that they have helped prepare.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali we are committed to creating a highly memorable experience for our guests, and part of that pledge is offering the highest quality cuisine at our five resort restaurants. We are delighted to have the esteemed Chef Made leading our team at our flagship restaurant, Bejana. Not only does he create unforgettable culinary experiences for our guests, but he also serves as a constant inspiration to the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, thanks to his heartening team spirit” says the resort’s General Manager, Karim Tayach.

For more information on signature dining experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali or to book a Market to Table cooking class, please contact the resort’s restaurant reservation at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com



Bejana - Indonesian Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali



