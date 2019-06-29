Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is Proud to Offer their RBID Tour of Home

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. RBID Tour of Home

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional open houses are sometimes uncomfortable for both buyers and sellers because you've often got a hovering agent watching your every move. Most importantly, they're NOT very effective at selling homes either. In fact, according to industry statistics, less than 1% of homes are sold as a result of a traditional open house. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., the real estate office with the proven track records in the Greater Los Angeles area, created a solution to solve this problem by launching their RBID Tour of Home.

Headed by their CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, the team designed the RBID Home Selling System to create a sense of urgency, excitement, and perception of value for the prospective buyers. One of the methods used for this system is the RBID Tour of Home, where the team brings in the pre-approved and pre-qualified buyers to see the property just within 30-minutes to 1-hour time frame in which multiple offers can be created during the tour. The team has more than 45,000 pre-approved buyers in their database that are ready, motivate, and willing to make offers on the properties.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. does not do the traditional method of an open house where the house is available for the public for the entire day and the listing agents only wait and hope for the potential buyers to come in. Statistics show that less than 1% of homes can be sold due to the traditional method of an open house.

Another purpose of their RBID Tour of Home is to gather all the pre-qualified and pre-approved buyers to line up in front of the properties and to create a sense of urgency for the public to view and also submit offers on the properties. This RBID Tour of Home offers a lot of benefits for the sellers where they can receive multiple offers within the short time period, their homes sold as-is, at the price acceptable to the sellers and within their time frame.

The RBID Homes also come with full disclosures of the property so that the buyers will have more confidence before submitting their offers. Mr. Kusuma of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. understands the needs of the clients. With that, they use the best approach for the convenience and satisfaction of their customers. They work with integrity and honesty because they want to maintain their solid reputation in the real estate industry.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is among the most trusted real estate companies in the market today. They have an accommodating team of professionals that are committed to serving their customers in the best possible way. They ensure to provide a hassle-free process for their clients because the quality of their work is a source of their confidence.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. and their services, visit their site at www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com or call them at 626-789-0159. They can also be emailed at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





