The Futurist Institute™ Offers Six Professional Tracks for FLTA™ Certification

Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute™

Six tracks prepare consultants, strategists, accountants, economists, financial professionals, and national security professional to become Certified Futurists™

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute ™ is excited to announce that it now offers six different professional tracks as part of its Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ / FLTA ™ designation program.The Futurist Institute™ trains analysts, strategists, and professionals to become futurists. And The Futurist Institute™ recognizes individuals who have completed its FLTA™ program to become Certified Futurists™.The six tracks offered by The Futurist Institute™ include- Accounting and Tax: For accounting and tax professionals.- Consulting: For consulting analysts, managers, and partners.- Financial Planning: For financial planners, economists, and other financial professionals.- Legal: For lawyers and other legal professionals.- National Security: For national security professionals.- Standard: For any professional analyst, strategist, or executive.The Futurist Institute™ online courses present best practices to craft futurist strategies, analyze data, and conduct scenario planning with a focus on the impacts of new and emerging technologies on business, work, the professions, and the economy.Each track for the FLTA™ designation includes nine courses:- Futurist Fundamentals- The Future of Work- The Future of Data- The Future of Finance- The Future of Transportation- The Future of Leadership- The Future of Energy- The Future of Healthcare- The Future of Quantum ComputingThe Futurist Institute™ designation also includes specialized video content in some courses and in some workshops for FLTA™ designation holders, depending on the track. Jason Schenker , the Chairman of The Futurist institute™ and the world's leading financial futurist, said, "We are very excited to expand our FLTA™ offerings to be able to offer six different professional designation tracks. Changes in new and emerging technologies present big opportunities and risks for business, professions, and the economy. This is why training new and future leaders to navigate these opportunities and risks is a core goal of The Futurist Institute™."Schenker founded The Futurist Institute™ in 2016 and he has written numerous books on future technologies, including The Fog of Data, The Promise of Blockchain, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, Futureproof Supply Chain, and The Future of Energy. Schenker is also the editor of The Robot and Automation Almanac, which was created by The Futurist Institute™."Professionals of the future need to be futurists. They will be increasingly required to have a critical foundational understanding of new and emerging technologies, as well as the right frameworks for contextualizing the appropriate risks and threats," Schenker noted. "We are excited to expand the content of The Futurist Institute™ to help professionals in a number of different fields."The Futurist Institute™ is approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards as a continuing education course provider, and the courses in the FLTA™ program have been approved for up to 8.5 hours of CFPcontinuing education. The Futurist Institute™ courses have also been accepted for continuing education hours by the Global Association of Risk Professionals and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. In total, the FLTA™ designation courses, exam, and workshop videos take between 12 and 15 hours to complete, depending on the track and time required to pass video quizzes and the certification exam.More information about the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ program is online at www.futuristinstitute.org The Futurist Institute™ is based in Austin, Texas.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.