The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society 2nd Annual Midseason Awards Nominees
The nominations for the 2nd Annual LAOFCS Midseason Film Awards. The nomination list includes films such as Booksmart, Toy Story 4, Us, Rocketman, and others.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society announces their 2nd Annual Midseason Awards Nominees with Booksmart, Us, and Rocketman topping the nomination list.
The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society has announced the nominees for their Midseason Film Awards for the first half of 2019. Each June, the members of the LAOFCS vote in twelve different categories to help shine a light on what they believe are the best films of 2019 prior to entering the official award season.
Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart received the most love with seven nominations while Jordan Peele’s Us and Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman tied for second place receiving a total of six nominations each.
The winners of the LAOFCS Midseason Awards will be revealed on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Best Movie:
Apollo 11
Avengers: Endgame
Booksmart
Captain Marvel
John Wick Chapter 3
Long Shot
Rocketman
Shazam!
Toy Story 4
Us
Best Actor:
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3
Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Endgame
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Winston Duke, Us
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Best Actress:
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Best Supporting Actor:
Ben Mendelsohn, Captain Marvel
Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam
Jamie Bell, Rocketman
Keanu Reeves, Toy Story 4
Richard Madden, Rocketman
Best Supporting Actress:
Billie Lourd, Booksmart
Elizabeth Moss, Us
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Rene Russo, Velvet Buzzsaw
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
Captain Marvel, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet
Gloria Bell, Alice Johnson Boher & Sebastián Lelio
Shazam!, Henry Gayden
Toy Story 4, Andrew Stanton & Stephany Folsom
Best Original Screenplay:
Booksmart, Olivia Wilde
Late Night, Mindy Kaling
Long Shot, Dan Sterling & Elizabeth Hannah
Rocketman, Lee Hall
Us, Jordan Peele
Best Male Director:
David F. Sandberg, Shazam!
Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman
Jordan Peele, Us
Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4
The Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame
Best Female Director:
Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir
Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang
Nahnatchka Khan, Always Be My Maybe
Nisha Ganatra, Late Night
Olivia Wilde, Booksmart
Best Indie Film:
Booksmart
Her Smell
Late Night
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
Best Streaming Movie or TV Series:
Always Be My Maybe, Netflix
The Act, Hulu
Fleabag Season 2, Amazon
Russian Doll, Netflix
When They See Us, Netflix
Most Anticipated Film For the 2nd Half of 2019:
It: Chapter 2
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
About LAOFCS:
The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society was founded in November 2016. The goal of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society is to highlight varied voices in film criticism while maintaining a year-round presence with daily critic picks, a movie pick of the week, and a weekly podcast called LAOFCS Weekly that airs live at 11am PST every Friday on the Popcorn Talk Network.
Where to find us:
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LAOFCS.org
Contact Us:
Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society
info@laofcs.org
Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society
+1 310-694-1999
email us here
LAOFCS
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.