The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society 2nd Annual Midseason Awards Nominees

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society announces their 2nd Annual Midseason Awards Nominees with Booksmart, Us, and Rocketman topping the nomination list.The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society has announced the nominees for their Midseason Film Awards for the first half of 2019. Each June, the members of the LAOFCS vote in twelve different categories to help shine a light on what they believe are the best films of 2019 prior to entering the official award season.Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart received the most love with seven nominations while Jordan Peele’s Us and Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman tied for second place receiving a total of six nominations each.The winners of the LAOFCS Midseason Awards will be revealed on Monday, July 1, 2019.Best Movie:Apollo 11Avengers: EndgameBooksmartCaptain MarvelJohn Wick Chapter 3Long ShotRocketmanShazam!Toy Story 4UsBest Actor:Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: EndgameTaron Egerton, RocketmanWinston Duke, UsZachary Levi, Shazam!Best Actress:Beanie Feldstein, BooksmartElisabeth Moss, Her SmellEmma Thompson, Late NightKaitlyn Dever, BooksmartLupita Nyong'o, UsBest Supporting Actor:Ben Mendelsohn, Captain MarvelJack Dylan Grazer, ShazamJamie Bell, RocketmanKeanu Reeves, Toy Story 4Richard Madden, RocketmanBest Supporting Actress:Billie Lourd, BooksmartElizabeth Moss, UsNaomi Scott, AladdinRene Russo, Velvet BuzzsawShahadi Wright Joseph, UsBest Adapted Screenplay:Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeelyCaptain Marvel, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-DworetGloria Bell, Alice Johnson Boher & Sebastián LelioShazam!, Henry GaydenToy Story 4, Andrew Stanton & Stephany FolsomBest Original Screenplay:Booksmart, Olivia WildeLate Night, Mindy KalingLong Shot, Dan Sterling & Elizabeth HannahRocketman, Lee HallUs, Jordan PeeleBest Male Director:David F. Sandberg, Shazam!Dexter Fletcher, RocketmanJordan Peele, UsJosh Cooley, Toy Story 4The Russo Brothers, Avengers: EndgameBest Female Director:Joanna Hogg, The SouvenirLaure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The MustangNahnatchka Khan, Always Be My MaybeNisha Ganatra, Late NightOlivia Wilde, BooksmartBest Indie Film:BooksmartHer SmellLate NightThe SouvenirWild RoseBest Streaming Movie or TV Series:Always Be My Maybe, NetflixThe Act, HuluFleabag Season 2, AmazonRussian Doll, NetflixWhen They See Us, NetflixMost Anticipated Film For the 2nd Half of 2019:It: Chapter 2JokerLittle WomenOnce Upon a Time In HollywoodStar Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerAbout LAOFCS:The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society was founded in November 2016. The goal of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society is to highlight varied voices in film criticism while maintaining a year-round presence with daily critic picks, a movie pick of the week, and a weekly podcast called LAOFCS Weekly that airs live at 11am PST every Friday on the Popcorn Talk Network.Where to find us:Facebook, Twitter Contact Us:Los Angeles Online Film Critics Societyinfo@laofcs.org



