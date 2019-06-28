FPR Force notes Rental Markets Weaken in First Quarter 2019

Confidence in the Market for New Multifamily Housing Weakened in the First Quarter of 2019

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidence in the market for new multifamily housing weakened in the first quarter of 2019, according to results from the Multifamily Market Survey (MMS) released last month by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) dropped seven points to 40 compared to the previous quarter, which is the lowest reading since the third quarter of 2010. Meanwhile, the Multifamily Vacancy Index (MVI) rose three points to 48, with higher numbers indicating more vacancies.The MPI measures builder and developer sentiment about current conditions in the apartment and condo market on a scale of 0 to 100. The index and all of its components are scaled so that a number below 50 indicates that more respondents report conditions are getting worse than report conditions are improving. FPR Force is a Florida-based bonded, licensed and insured Court Appointed Receiver . FPR Force offers a specialized Receivership program whereby we recover from the owner/first lien holder the entire delinquent balance, or rehab and occupy the property and pay the current and past due HOA/COA fees. Properties are managed, maintained and secured for FREE.FPR Force’s cost-free Receivership program enables Associations to collect their monthly assessments on these properties up to the time the Lender finally completes foreclosure. FPR Force will file a Petition with the Court to gain appointment for Receivership. Upon appointment, FPR Force will rehab the properties, restoring them to code compliant and habitable condition, occupy the properties with vetted individuals, and make monthly payments to the Association to reduce their debt balance.Many of these rehabbed and maintained Receivership properties will be sold to a third party, enabling the association to collect their entire delinquent balance, verses "safe harbor" they collect when the Bank takes title.For more information, visit our website at www.fprforce.com or contact FPR Force by phone at (407) 246-4545 or by email at hoa@fprforce.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.