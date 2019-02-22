FPR FORCE Expands to Include Municipalities

Court Appointed Receiver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Property Receiver Force, LLC, d/b/a FPR FORCE, is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. FPR FORCE is a licensed, bonded and insured Judicial Receiver. FPR FORCE’s comprehensive Receivership program enables Cities to increase revenue and reduce debt, expenses and liability, with no out of pocket expense to the City. FPR FORCE will file a Petition with the Court to gain appointment for Receivership on the City’s vacant properties that have delinquent code violations and unpaid maintenance and water fees. FPR FORCE will rehab the properties, restoring them to code compliant and habitable condition. FPR FORCE will occupy the properties with vetted individuals and make monthly payments to the City to reduce their debt balance, while maintaining the properties to code and community standards.Through rehab and maintenance, FPR FORCE beautifies and enriches the community by eliminating code violations, maintaining and preserving the homes and increasing property values that collateralize the City’s debt and pay the City’s taxes. Occupancy of the properties increases City income and reduces City debt from FPR FORCE’s collection of rental fees and income from the spending power of new resident tenants. Additionally, the occupancy of the properties reduces police, fire and code service calls by reducing theft, vandalism, unlawful occupation and other crimes and increasing the comfort and safety of the City’s citizens. FPR FORCE’s rehabbed, maintained and rented properties appreciate property values, increasing the likelihood of foreclosure and tax sale surpluses, offering additional opportunity for debt collection. For more information, visit our website at www.fprforce.com



