Habitat for Humanity ReStore Celebrates Customer Loyalty with Customer Appreciation Sale, June 29th, 10 AM to 4 PM

All revenue supports Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore is celebrating its customers on June 29th, 10 AM – 4 PM with a Customer Appreciation Sale . Both the Minneapolis and New Brighton outlets are offering customers 30 percent off their entire purchases and encouraging the donation of home furnishings, furniture, and building supplies.What:• The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Customer Appreciation Sale• Customers receive 30 percent off their entire purchases (excluding Amazon paint)• Donations are in high demand at Minneapolis or New Brighton outlets• Drop off at either location or schedule free pick up service for larger items at https://restore.tchabitat.org/donate • Minneapolis ReStore eclipsed the 10,000th donation drop off since opening in September 2016• New Brighton location has reached 1 million in sales in ReStore’s current fiscal year ending in June.When:• Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 AM to 4 PMWhere:New Brighton ReStore Minneapolis ReStore510 County Rd D West 2700 Minnehaha AvenueNew Brighton, MN 55112 Minneapolis, MN 55406Why:• All revenue supports Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families.• Shopping is a great way to support Twin Cities Habitat and its mission of affordable housing.How:• For more information, go to restore.tchabitat.org/ or visit the Twin Cities Habitat ReStore Facebook page facebook.com/tchfhrestoreAbout Twin Cities Habitat for HumanityOur mission is to eliminate poverty housing from the Twin Cities and to make decent, affordable shelter for all people a matter of conscience. Twin Cities Habitat is committed to building the quality of life, health, and economic prosperity of the region by producing, preserving, and advocating for affordable homeownership – because homes and families are the foundation of successful communities. Since 1985, more than 1,300 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to achieve homeownership, building stability that multiplies for generations. Twin Cities Habitat is recognized as an Affiliate of Distinction and is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Home Improvement OutletsThe ReStore is a home improvement outlet open to the public. ReStore outlets sell quality donated home furnishings, furniture, and building supplies at a fraction of the original cost. All revenue supports Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families. There are two Twin Cities ReStore locations: 510 West Count Road D in New Brighton and 2700 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis. restore.tchabitat.org.



