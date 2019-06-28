MaximoWorld 2019 Agenda Highlights Opportunities to Connect with a Vibrant Human-Centered Asset Management Ecosystem

MaximoWorld 2019 will take place May 6-8 in Orlando, Florida Keynote presenation by Ben Pring, co-author of "What to Do When Machines Do Everything"

MaximoWorld is the foremost asset knowledge leadership conference in North America

FORT MYERS, FL, US, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com has announced the agenda for MaximoWorld 2019 . The conference is scheduled for August 6-8, with a pre-conference benchmarking roundtable August 5, and will be held at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida. MaximoWorld is a Reliabilityweb Event and is produced wholly by Reliabilityweb.com, a trusted name in asset management. MaximoWorld is the foremost asset knowledge leadership conference in North America.MaximoWorld 2019 highlights include:• The keynote address by Ben Pring on “The Coming Battle of the Professions.” A best-selling author, Ben is Vice President and Director of the Center for the Future of Work at Cognizant Technology Solutions.• The Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) featured presentation by Mia Hewett on “How to Stop Secretly Struggling and Become the Confident Leader You Were Born to Be.” Mia is a renowned international speaker and author, leader, and performance catalyst.• The Asset Performance Management Summit, co-located with MaximoWorld, is designed to expand the functionality of current CMMS/EAM users who wish to expand their capability beyond work execution management to full-blown reliability supported by condition monitoring and asset management. A special APM Pavilion will be highlighted in the MaximoWorld Expo Hall.• The IoT Summit delivered by Aquitas Solutions in partnership with Reliabilityweb.com. This summit offers an educational track that includes a special focus on how IoT and AI, along with machine-assisted maintenance and remote monitoring, are transforming the way organizations manage assets.• The Cloud Summit delivered by Projetech in partnership with Reliabilityweb.com. This summit delivers a cloud-focused educational track led by actual users and customers.• The Digitalization Panel led by Reliabilityweb.com CEO Terrence O’Hanlon and special guests. This panel will deliver a focused discussion on technologies related to advancing reliability and asset management.• The learning sessions will feature a wide range of topics including intensive innovation, emerging trends, winning ROI techniques, and new asset management and work management skills. These daily sessions will give attendees an opportunity to gain practical, in-depth knowledge from platform experts and asset management leaders.• A range of short courses will help attendees create new asset management paradigms, boost team learning and foster professional development. Certification hours will be available.Key topics covered at MaximoWorld include asset performance management, decision making, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, 3D modeling, maintenance planning and scheduling, and operational analytics. Conference participants include business executives, technical users, functional users and process experts from a range of industries.In addition to a Community of Practice (CoP) for benchmarking best practices and the 2019 MaximoWorld Awards, conference attendees will also enjoy the legendary MaxStock™ celebration with music, dancing, food, drinks and an incredible sharing community.More information and registration is available at www.maximoworld.com About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radioand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.