"Something Can Be Done About it!" Proclaimed Scientology Volunteer Ministers at Orlando Event

Scientology Volunteer Ministers distributed food and water to residents of one Florida neighborhood after disaster left people without power.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Orlando hosted an event on June 20th at their new facilities where guests heard from a priest on problems in his native country. The Master of Ceremonies of the event, Goldberg Mayol, PR Director of the Church of Scientology Orlando, told both the Scientologists and people of other faith who attended that “Something Can Be Done About it” - the VM mantra. Mayol outlined the pertinent passages from L. Ron Hubbard’s Scientology Handbook that those who want to help could use to improve the situation no matter where they live.

“Orlando is known as the City Beautiful,” said Mayol. “Orlando residents want to help their friends, family and visitors. It was therefore not surprising that quite a number signed up as Volunteer Ministers to learn how to help their people.”

Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida also spoke. She informed the guests about what the VMs have been doing for the last two years in Florida - helping victims of hurricanes and tornadoes, and also helping people deal with life’s everyday disasters, such as recovering from drug addiction, raising children, handling marriage, and dealing with stress and anxiety.

Mayol explained that Scientology Volunteer Ministers receive training on the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook. Each chapter, which can be studied and learned in only a few hours, takes up a particular problem that many people have in life and provides solutions to overcome the difficulty. The training is available for free online at: www.volunteerministers.org/solutions. He then presented the priest with a yellow VM t-shirt at the close of the event.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”.



