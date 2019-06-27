Gazprom Neft develops its fuel-supply terminals network

27 june 2019

Gazprom Neft has brought a new fuel terminal, “Gladkoye”, into production in the Tosnensky District of the Leningrad Oblast. The facility, which is unique in terms of its technological equipment and management processes, is the company’s first asset to be built under Gazprom Neft’s comprehensive terminal infrastructure development strategy.

The Gladkoye terminal is the only fuel terminal in Russia equipped with metering facilities that allow oil products’ volumes and metrics to be controlled automatically on receipt from rail tank cars and onward shipping by road, with all data on fuel transportation and movement being processed and transmitted through the Gazprom Neft “Neftekontrol” system, online. A “digital twin” of the terminal contains all information on the project since the start of its construction, allowing virtual access for the facility’s management.

The terminal’s infrastructure means it can handle the transhipment of up to one million tonnes of oil products every year, with its storage facility offering storage capacity for to 40,000 cubic metres of products at any one time. Cutting-edge environmental protection strategies have been implemented at Gladkoye, including a vapour recovery system and treatment facilities. Having its own laboratory will allow full and extensive quality control over oil products.

All of the company’s target terminals will be upgraded on basis of the Gladkoye model by 2025. Following the completion of the company’s extensive terminal reconstruction programme, transhipment volumes through its own network are expected to increase by more than 20 percent, with average transhipment volumes per terminal increasing by 58 percent.

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “This new terminal will become a major facility within Gazprom Neft’s logistics system, ensuring stable supplies of high-quality oil products to the company’s own filling stations, as well as to our clients throughout the North—West Region. The innovative technologies used in building the Gladkoye terminal will be rolled out in modernising our terminals network, which we will be carrying out until 2025.”