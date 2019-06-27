Parents and Youth Learn What is a Drug at Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Headquarters

Youth reads Truth About Drugs information booklet after attending a seminar in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida headquarters.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19th, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter held a Truth About Drugs seminar in its information center for parents and their kids aged 11 to 16 year olds. The visitors learned what a drug is, which is essentially a poison, and how drugs affect the body and the mind. The youth asked many questions particularly about Marijuana.

They learned the effects of marijuana including rapid heart beat, disorientation, lack of physical coordination, often followed by depression or sleepiness ands some users suffer panic attacks or anxiety.

Emergency room records in from UC Health University of Colorado Hospital show a three-fold increase in marijuana cases since the state first allowed recreational marijuana in January 2014. ER visits for marijuana-caused symptoms include repeated vomiting, racing heart and psychotic episodes. [1]

“There is a lot of false information and myths out there about marijuana from movies, social media, drug dealers and others and it can get pretty confusing,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter “so it is important to get the facts about the drug itself and its effects.”

Per a study done by Colombia University, seven out of ten teenagers have been offered an illegal drug. [2]

“Unfortunately, a lot of parents don’t think it will be their kids, but in reality there is a 70% chance that their child will be offered drugs.” Santagostino said. “So it is just as important to educate the parents.”

Teens whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs. [3]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to help educate. These include 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”



To get more information or a copy of the information booklets or documentary DVD on the dangers of drugs you can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or contact the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

