Mathew Griffin of Griffin Living Discusses the New Paradigm for Hospitality in Senior Living

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathew Griffin, SVP at Griffin Living , a developer and operator of senior living communities, engaged in a round table discussion on the hospitality industry's surging influence on senior living design and operation. The event was part of day one of the 2019 Urban Land Institute Florida Summit.Entitled, "Designing Senior Living for a New Hospitality, Health Care Paradigm," the panel discussed how senior living developers and operators were currently taking cues from the hospitality industry and what opportunities lie ahead.What senior living developers and operators know is that 11,000 people are turning 65 every day for the next 10+ years and these seniors have high expectations for their housing. Designing and operating communities that meet those expectations is mandatory for senior living developers and operators to stay competitive. Mathew Griffin was an ideal candidate to join the panel as he has overseen the development of one of the most exciting new senior living communities in the Southeast, the Sheridan at Eastside in Snellville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. The project, which is a joint venture with Senior Lifestyle, opens in the fall of 2019 and epitomizes the merging of the hospitality sector with senior living. It has 32 independent living cottages, 90 independent living suites, 60 assisted living units, and 32 memory care units, all served by a dedicated staff focused on resident satisfaction. Mathew Griffin was joined on the panel by Michael Hass of Drive Development Partners, Robert J. Kanjian of Building Solutions, LLC, and Michael Rodebaugh of Leo A Daly.



