By Winning Community Support, Griffin Living Builds Where Others Cannot

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Using a strategy of neighborhood engagement and creative problem solving, Griffin Living is able to do what many other developers cannot, build in growth-restricted communities.Griffin Living is a developer and operator of senior living communities with a mission to keep seniors woven into the fabric of their neighborhoods. They believe that building in the heart of a community is key to helping seniors stay connected to that community. However, many communities are wary of new developments because they feel they can degrade the quality of life. Griffin Living has learned to overcome these obstacles by engaging with the community, listening to their concerns, and devising solutions that make all stake holders happy.As an example, in Spring of 2019 after rejecting several companies bids to build senior-care communities, the Thousand Oaks city council gave Griffin Living the greenlight to develop VivaBella at Westlake Village , an assisted living and memory care community.In this case, there were concerns about traffic, noise, and tree removal. Griffin Living listened closely to the concerns of neighbors, politicians, and other stake holders in the area and eventually came up with solutions to all issues raised and earned widespread support.For example, the Griffin team addressed traffic concerns by proposing an innovative traffic circle solution. It won the approval of the neighborhood and homeowners associations and its acceptance became a turning point in the project's development.Linda Spencer, president of the Westlake Hills Property Owners Association said, “Griffin has been extremely good partners. They’ve listened to any kind of concern any residents had . . . and the attention to detail in regard to the aesthetic of the property—anything I can think of that anybody ever brought up as a concern, they’ve addressed.”Thousand Oaks mayor Andy Fox described Griffin Living's development process as, “This is a classic case study of how to do it right.”VivaBella at Westlake will have 89 units, including a memory facility for those with neurodegenerative conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. With the onset of growing cognitive disorders, state-of-the-art, well-planned communities, like those that are developed by Griffin Living, are vital for the aging population. Currently, 6 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s and dementia. By 2050, dementia is estimated to triple and affect upwards of 15 million people. Long-term care is also on the rise, and by 2050, over 20 million seniors will require assistance. Planning for those future conditions is critical and Griffin Living is on the forefront of this movement.Griffin Living is led by its founder and CEO, Paul E. Griffin, III . Its headquarters are in Calabasas, California and they also have offices in Atlanta, Georgia.Corporate Headquarters24005 Ventura Blvd,Calabasas, CA 91302,(818) 965-7400Griffinliving.com



