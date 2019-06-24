Griffin Living Sheds Light on Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and Griffin Living , a developer and operator of senior living communities, is highlighting their commitment to providing well-designed housing and compassionate care to those requiring memory care.Nearly 5.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and that number is expected to triple by 2050. Griffin Living is preparing for this increase by developing the communities needed for tomorrow, today.In Simi Valley, California, Griffin Living is constructing VivaBella at Simi Valley , a senior living community with 78 assisted living units and 23 memory care units. In Thousand Oaks, California, Griffin Living is developing VivaBella at Westlake Village, which will have 58 units for assisted living and 28 units for memory care. Across the country in Snellville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta, Griffin Living, in a joint venture with Senior Lifestyle, has built and is currently leasing, The Sheridan at Eastside, with 32 independent living cottages, 90 independent living suites, 60 units for assisted living, and 32 units for memory care. Paul E Griffin III , CEO and president of Griffin Living states, “At Griffin Living, we realized long ago that our mission was not just to build buildings. It was to create innovative communities that help residents thrive in a vibrant, caring environment. This is our passion and mission. As a highly experienced, senior-needs-focused, owner/developer, we are committed to creating the finest senior living communities in the industry.” He continues, “Each Griffin Living community is an impressive combination of prime location, innovative design, impressive amenities, and a committed, caring staff. All of our living spaces are comfortable, inviting, and well-appointed. In addition, each development has been built to the highest construction standards. Griffin Living is growing and continuing to expand our presence across the country. We are continually looking for municipalities where we can make a difference by providing superior quality senior living experiences for underserved 55+ populations.”



