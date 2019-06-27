IT Governance announces offer on bestselling distance learning courses

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has launched a limited-time 30% discount on its bestselling distance learning training courses.

Distance learning is the most cost-effective approach to training, enabling professionals to advance their skills and further their knowledge from the comfort of their own home and in their own time.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “In the current cyber climate and with threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, the importance of keeping your knowledge up to date is greater than ever. Demand for cyber security and data privacy expertise is growing, so General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO 27001 qualifications, for instance, offer a crucial business advantage.

“Our distance learning training courses provide a no-excuse ladder to success. We are delighted to facilitate awareness and contribute to professionals’ development in the cyber security and privacy industry.”

The offer, ending on 31 July, gives customers 30% off online purchases of three or more of IT Governance’s bestselling distance learning training courses. To take advantage, book at least three of the following courses, entering code SAVE30 at the checkout:

• Certified GDPR Foundation

• Certified GDPR Practitioner

• Certified ISO 27001 Foundation

• Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer

• Certificate in Information Security Management Principles (CISMP)

For more information about IT Governance’s training courses, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



