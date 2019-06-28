2019 Global NGO’s and Charitable Organizations Market Overview, Trends, Major Players

The Business Research Company adds NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2019 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NGOs and charitable organizations market expected to reach a value of nearly $385 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a growth rate of around 8% during the forecast period. The growth in the NGOs and charitable organizations market is due to rise in crowd funding.

However, the market for NGOs and charitable organizations market is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as government interventions. Major players in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market include Wikimedia, BRAC, Acumen Fund, Cure Violence, Medecins Sans Frontiers.

The NGO's and charitable organizations market consists of the revenues of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are establishments known as grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.

The Global NGO’s And Charitable Organizations Market Segmentation:

By Type - The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, others - NGOs and charitable organizations, among these segments, the Trust And Foundations accounts for the largest share in the global market.

By Geography - The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific region accounts the largest share in the global NGOs and charitable organizationsmarket.

Major Trends In The NGO’s And Charitable Organizations Market

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and organizations to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by around 167%, from around $6 billion in 2013 to around $16 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching around $34 billion. Crowdrise, Razoo, Causevox and Fundly are some of the prominent crowdfunding organizations.

Potential Opportunities In The NGO’s And Charitable Organizations Market

With economic growth, number of NGO's also flurished, the scope and potential for the global NGOs and charitable organizations market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

