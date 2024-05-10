Cloud Ai Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cloud AI Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud ai Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud ai market size is predicted to reach $301.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4%.

The growth in the cloud ai market is due to Increasing demand for virtual assistants. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud ai market share. Major players in the cloud ai market include Amazon Web Services Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Huawei Cloud, Intel Corporation.

Cloud ai Market Segments

• By Type: Solution, Service

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

• By End-User Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Government, Education, Other End-User Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud ai market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud AI is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and technologies delivered through cloud computing platforms. It involves leveraging the cloud infrastructure's computational power and resources to perform AI tasks. It allows businesses to access AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) without building or maintaining their infrastructure.

