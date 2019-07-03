Six Years Running - Join ZB’s Anniversary Celebration

ZB.com is celebrating all week long with online activities. Signing up has never been easier with a recently updated English user interface Lucky drawings and good fun are on tap for ZB’s online event all this week ZB.com is a platform focused on delivering opportunity and security

ZB Exchange is celebrating six years of growth and success this June 30th.

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was in June 2013 when ZB’s founders were ready to launch what came to be China’s number one digital asset trading platform. In those early days, the platform was completely focused on delivering a much needed service within the mainland only, thus the original brand name was CHBTC.

As markets matured and the company grew, strategies evolved into what we now all know as ZB.com which serves as a double entendre referencing the mandarin term “zhong bi” or “China tokens” but also a nod to our skilled and always calm under pressure traders, affectionately nicknamed the “Zen Bulls.”

ZB.com has proven to be a stable platform through the volatile six years, never once being hacked or losing users’ funds. What’s more, the team took a unique approach to their product, striving to balance innovative listings against a conservative target for total pairs.

“ZB’s mantra is to always put our users interests first,” says Jessica Tian, Director of Client Relations. Arguably moreso than on any other platform, ZB’s users have consistently been exposed to historic opportunities.

In early 2016, while still under the CHBTC banner, our community was the first in mainland China to see ETH listed. Lightning struck twice when ZB listed EOS first as well. Other great returns came with Hashcash and most recently (March 2019) with Sunny King’s anticipated project V Systems (VSYS).

Being highly selective, V Systems is the only project ZB has supported with a launchpad to date and the results speak for themselves. The project’s token, VSYS, has quickly climbed the charts reaching #35 as of publishing time today.

The sixth anniversary celebration is taking place online now and running through the week with chances for new users to win exclusive gifts and prizes. Some are tangible keepsakes while others include ZB Token airdrops. Simply sign up and create and account to begin your journey with ZB and perhaps earn some prizes along the way.

Community members increase their chances of winning by accumulating more prize tickets via certain actions. For example, after signing up, one can exchange their crypto into the stable coin QuickCash or QC, an innovative stable coin maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Chinese Yuan. By holding certain thresholds of the stable coin this week, users will earn more tickets and increase their chances of airdropped gifts. Its a fun exercise in crypto that incentivizes users to better familiarize themselves with the unique products ZB platform offers.

About ZB Exchange

Established in 2013, ZB customers have enjoyed over six years of flawless trading and security. ZB Exchange proudly applies the industry’s strictest listing standards to deliver a highly curated user experience. This is balanced with efforts to be first listing the absolute most innovative projects. ZB was the very first in Asia to list ETH and EOS, and strives to continue this tradition of excellence. All the tools a sophisticated trader expects including margin trading, OTC, crypto loans and more are avilable on the platform. ZB Exchange is your home for asset security, deep liquidity, and opportunity.

Visit www.ZB.com to get started.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.