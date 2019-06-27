CCHR Florida Announces Open House and Special Museum Tour at their Downtown Clearwater Office

Visitors gaze at one of the 14 audiovisual displays which reveal shocking details about psychiatric abuses. CCHR’s Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum uses interviews with more than 160 health professionals and survivors exposing psychiatric abuses.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Chapter of The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog organization is hosting an open house and offers a special museum tour of the Psychiatry an Industry of Death Museum at their Florida headquarters located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. CCHR opens the center and museum to raise awareness on the history of psychiatry and its current damaging treatments provided under the guise of “mental health”.

The self-guided tour of the Museum includes mini-documentaries featuring testimonies from more than 150 health care professionals, attorneys, professors, and human rights advocates. CCHR claims that this multi-media museum is the definitive resource on historical and contemporary psychiatric theories and practices. The museum aims not only to educate and inform but to bring practical guidance for lawmakers, doctors, human rights advocates and private citizens to help eliminate psychiatric abuses committed under the guise of mental health.

Commonly called the Baker Act, Florida’s mental health allows for men, women and children to be taken into custody and held for involuntary psychiatric examination across the state and in the 15 years from 2001/2002 to 2015/2016 the number of Baker Acts more than doubled with 194,354 initiations. [1]

The number of people being “Baker Acted,” as the involuntary commitment is commonly called, has risen 118% between 2001 and 2016, according to a report from the Department of Children and Families. [2] Another recent official report shows that more than 199,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations were done in Florida, with over 32,000 of these initiations occurring on children — some as young as two-years-old. [3]

“The Baker Act is being abused and is being used incorrectly on people of all ages,” said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. “CCHR receives too many calls on a weekly basis from families whose loved one was illegally taken into custody, with the Baker Act as an excuse, and this abuse must end.”

Given these statistics, it is clear that everyone knows someone who has been affected by the psychiatric industry, but too few are aware of the rampant abuse perpetrated under the guise of mental health “treatment.” Hundreds of people tour the museum each month, including students, doctors, human rights advocates, and healthcare professionals.

The museum is free to the public and is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 10 pm. To learn more about the Baker Act or to schedule a tour, please call 727-442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

