American Chest Co., crafted wooden "Silver Flatware & Jewelry Boxes" still made in America - REALLY?

Launched in 2007, America's Business to Consumers provides a venue for U.S. products. American Chest Co., crafted wooden "Flatware & Jewelry Boxes" featured.

If every American purchase one U.S. made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers!” — J. J. Anayannis

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Made in USA products offered on USAB2C.com run the gamut from: toys, to tools, homegoods, towels, work & dress gloves , kitchen gear, work & trouble lights, decorative windmills, sunglasses , children's shoes, scissors, office clocks, nail clippers and more.This month, "American Chest Company" is featured.David "Mac" McLoughlin has been in the gift and tabletop industries for over 40 years. Starting as a Sales Rep for TOWLE Silversmiths, he learned early on that there is a very special position reserved in the U.S. marketplace for QUALITY. Any manufacturer can make goods cheaply, and there is always someone who wants to buy the least expensive, but quality goods will always be appreciated and demanded by those who want only the finest!From selling fine silver at Towle to traveling the world as Executive Product Manager for Schmid Brothers, Mac developed products and designs for such notable brands as Hummels, Walt Disney Products, Norman Rockwell, Love Is, Raggedy Ann & Andy, Beatrix Potter, and many more.Through the 1990s Mac grew Eureka Mfg. Co. to be the Largest Manufacturer of hardwood chests in the U.S. He established distributors for their fine Jewelry and Flatware Chest in the Scandinavian countries, as well as in France. Reed & Barton Handcrafted Chests became the best-selling brand of hardwood chests under Macs direction and perseverance.Mac then brought Reed & Barton Chests into the cigar humidor market just as the cigar boom was about to happen. He partnered with the Fuentes/Newman Co.'s, which made the bestselling Arturo Fuentes cigar line, and together they created a new exceptionally high quality humidor product line under the brand Diamond Crown Humidors by Reed & Barton. During the cigar craziness of the late 1990s this became the best-selling brand of high quality humidors throughout the world and they are still selling Diamond Crown Humidor made today by American Chest Company!Reed & Barton ended up closing Eureka Mfg. Co. the year after Mac left. 225 workers were put out of work and all of the designs were sent over to China to be copied. Reed & Barton still sold Reed & Barton Handcrafted Chests, but now they were being handcrafted in China, using MDF board, not hardwoods, and using paper printed to look like mahogany or cherry woods, which was then laminated onto the MDF panels in order to make handcrafted chests at much lower costs.Thus, through the fall of Reed & Barton as a quality American Manufacturer, Mac saw opportunity! In 2010 he procured an interest and agreement with a Co. which had been a small competitor of Eureka Mfg. Co. Made in U.S.A. is the governance for the Co., using only the finest hardwoods, making only the finest handcrafted hardwood chests in classic designs. This new Co., the American Chest Company, will only take the less traveled. Make it superb, or do not make it at all!American Chest has since stretched and outgrown the original factory!The search to increase production while still maintaining all of the governance of the Co. led Mac to step back in time - Amish Craftsmen; strong men who share the same love of fine wood, beautiful designs and craftsmanship. The Amish, who have integrity in everything they do and in what they build. The Amish, who take a design and always look to overbuild the item. These are the partners that Mac has chosen to work with in the continued growth of the American Chest Company!Mac has so much respect for the way the Amish work, the quality they infuse into each product they produce and the beauty of their work, as well as their integrity and authentic genuineness is awe inspiring. Strength of faith, devotion to family and the commitment to their communities these are some of the finest American workers Mac has ever been associated with. The American Chest Co. grows in this world market because of the strength and experience of Mac McLoughlin and his chosen association with fine Amish craftsmen.Why USAB2C?Chief Operations Officer George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C founders are intent on providing USA products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily stories dealing with “PRODUCT RECALLS,” new product introductions and related retailing / safety news.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact About America's Business to Consumers Inc.America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private company experienced in retail marketing, consumer research and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a single source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of products manufactured in the U.S. at a competitive price. The www.USAB2C.com web-portal, facilitates interactive communication between consumers and those “in-demand” products to numerous American manufacturers.The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!

"Isn't It Hard to Find American Products"



