The Futurist Institute™ Introduces Consulting Track for FLTA™ Certification

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute ™ is excited to announce the release of a new consulting track as part of its Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst™ / FLTA™ designation program The Futurist Institute™ trains analysts, strategists, and professionals to become futurists. And The Futurist Institute™ recognizes individuals who have completed its FLTA™ program to become Certified Futurists™.The Futurist Institute™ online courses present best practices to craft futurist strategies, analyze data, and conduct scenario planning with a focus on the impacts of new and emerging technologies.The consulting track for the FLTA™ designation includes nine courses:- Futurist Fundamentals- The Future of Work- The Future of Data- The Future of Finance- The Future of Transportation- The Future of Leadership- The Future of Energy- The Future of Healthcare- The Future of Quantum ComputingThe Futurist Institute™ consulting track also includes additional industry-specific workshops for FLTA™ designation holders in the consulting industry. Jason Schenker , the Chairman of The Futurist institute™ and the world's leading financial futurist, said, "We are very excited to expand our FLTA™ offerings to include a consulting track. Having worked in consulting myself, I know the importance of having the right content, context, and frameworks to discuss with clients in order to deliver value and maximize client impact. Changes in new and emerging technologies present big opportunities and risks for business. This is why training new and future leaders to navigate these opportunities and risks is a core goal of The Futurist Institute™."Schenker founded The Futurist Institute™ in 2016 and he has written numerous books on future technologies, including The Fog of Data, The Promise of Blockchain, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, Futureproof Supply Chain, and The Future of Energy. Schenker is also the editor of The Robot and Automation Almanac, which was created by The Futurist Institute™."Consulting professionals of the future will need to be futurists. They will be increasingly required to have a critical foundational understanding of new and emerging technologies, as well as the right frameworks for contextualizing the appropriate risks and threats," Schenker noted. "We are excited to expand the content of The Futurist Institute™ to help consultants."The Futurist Institute™ is approved by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards as a continuing education course provider, and the courses in the FLTA™ program have been approved for up to 8.5 hours of CFPcontinuing education. The Futurist Institute™ courses have also been accepted for continuing education hours by the Global Association of Risk Professionals and the National Association of Certified Valuators and AnalystsThe Futurist Institute™ is based in Austin, Texas.



