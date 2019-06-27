"How Many Marilyn Monroes Do You Want" Movie May Re-Juvenate Hollywood, Predicts Stan Zipperman

In all my over 50 years working in the Hollywood Entertainment Industry in marketing and publicity I have never witnessed a more spectacular marketing campaign than this Marilyn Monroe Movie Project.” — Stan Zipperman

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oh, WOW.I woke up in the middle of the night with the whole Marilyn Monroe Movie Project already worked out for me. No more sleeping now. My mind was going a million miles an hour it seemed. WOW again. I was wide awake with ideas about the production and could not wait to start writing this press release.In my 50 years plus of working in the Hollywood Entertainment Industry in marketing and publicity and loving it, I have never eye witnessed a more spectacular marketing campaign. This is a true Hollywood marketing dream that only gets stronger as it gains momentum. I'll show you why right here.First, a little background on the famed subject of this whole project --- Miss Hollywood herself Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn made over 20 films in her rather short motion picture career. She made "Some Like It Hot" with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, "The Misfits" with Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift, "The Seven Year Itch" with Tom Ewell, "There's No Business Like Show Business" with Jane Russell, "How to Marry a Millionaire" with Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall and "The Prince and the Showgirl" with Sir Lawrence Oliver.The last time something this big happened in Hollywood goes back some 80 years when there was a world-wide search for the actress to play Scarlet O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind." Vivien Leigh succeeded, "Gone With theWind" succeeded and most of all --- Hollywood succeeded.At some point, the whole Marilyn Monroe Movie Project will become self-perpetuating. Look at how Donald Trump manages to fill every day with something new and unexpected. The same thing applies here. If every eligible actress decides to audition, think about all the history-making events that could suddenly be happening.If white, black, yellow or even green actresses decide to audition, imagine what Beyonce or Rihanna would lend to their style of auditions. What if Lady Gaga decided to wear a black wig. What if Margot Robbie wore ice skates. Or what if Ru Paul decided to give it a try. You get the picture.After the auditions, I envision four to six actresses picked to play roles that they choose to re-create from Marilyn Monroe films. All the actresses will appear in their personal treatment of Marilyn's famously infamous "Happy Birthday, Mr President" at the Madison Square Garden for JFK. Now I ask who would not want to see that?Last night I woke up with more ideas. Take a look: A Marilyn Monroe public holiday here in America but anywhere in the world. Marilyn Monroe special times at public sporting events. Marilyn Monroe parades anywhere in the world. International Marilyn Monroe Film Festivals. New videos from Marilyn Monroe fans on Youtube. Art exhibits with Marilyn Monroe art by artists specializing in creating Marilyn Monroe art work.A whole new Marilyn Monroe Renaissance may be approaching Hollywood with "How Many Marilyn Monroes Do You Want" Movie I can hardly wait...From now on I will only be conducting correspondence through: stanzipperman@gmail.comI am starting to put together my production team here in Hawaii.Thank you for reading.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.