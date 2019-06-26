Issued by Italian Amrican ONE VOICE Coalition

ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS INDEPENDENCE DAY VIDEO IN SECOND EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute”

IAOVC gives facts about the Italian American experience with a “bite-sized” video feature on US holidays and events, this one featuring the 4th of July.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“ONE VOICE”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its new initiative to bring interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the second edition, released today, concerns America’s Independence Day.

Each year on the Fourth of July we celebrate the day America declared its independence back on July 4th, 1776. On Independence Day we remember the many Italians who were instrumental in the founding of the United States of America. Among them one who called Thomas Jefferson, and all the Founding Fathers, friends and helped to coin an iconic line in the Declaration of Independence. A line that is still repeated today. This and other facts about the Italian American connection to Independence Day are featured in this second edition of The ONE VOICE Minute.

“Our first ONE VOICE Minute about Memorial Day, was very well received and we were very pleased to receive so many positive comments. This is a great way for us to feature important facts and information about Italian Americans that may not be widely known,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC.

The videos, written and produced by Frank Cipolla, are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing ONE VOICE in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans, most recently in opposing the elimination of Columbus Day.

“I am honored to host The ONE VOICE Minute series and bring the facts about how Italian Americans have contributed so much to this country throughout history,” stated DiMino.

The ONE VOICE Minute on Independence Day is at YouTube at https://youtu.be/TV45rsWSD0Y

ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans.

ONE VOICE issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of ONE VOICE, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the ONE VOICE nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on ONE VOICE visit iaovc.org.

IAOVC - The ONE VOICE Minute - Independence Day

About

The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition’s stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. ONE VOICE’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

