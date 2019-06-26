Team NuVision Ranks #1 In RE/MAX Corporate Headquarter’s Jan-April 2019 Edition

Team NuVision Ranked #1 in California by RE/MAX Headquarter for the period of Jan-Apr 2019

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, a world-class real estate professional, is pleased to announce that they been recognized as the number 1 team in California by RE/MAX Corporate Headquarter for January and April 2019.

RE/MAX Corporate Headquarter has been the most reputable and trusted resource for tools and information that provide a competitive boost toward professional and personal ambitions.

“Being recognized as one of the best real estate specialists in the country, we are deeply honored and happy. We are glad that all our hard works and sleepless nights paid off. While home selling and buying can be a headache, the trust from a wide range of people makes us more passionate and competitive. We will continually strive for excellence, quality, and innovation. We will provide responsive and custom services according to our clients’ desired experience,” Rudy L. Kusuma said.

There are many real estate brokerages in the country. Some are new, while others are seasoned. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. has earned the reputation of providing the safest and the best real estate solutions. They have years of experience, wide expertise, and unparalleled commitment.

With the number of real estate professionals in the industry, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. prides themselves on their effective methods and unique procedure. What sets them apart from others is that they don’t do what other specialists offer. They take great pride in their system called the RBID Home Selling System designed to create a sense of excitement and urgency in today’s market.

RBID Homes are packed with a ton of features. While the most excellent deals are on top, there are other advantages to enjoy. It includes the best homes available, Builder Closeouts, foreclosures, Bank Owned Properties, Corporate Owned Homes, Divorce Sales, Property Exchanges, New Developments, and Distress Sales. There are other motivated sellers to take advantage of. “Our RBID Homes also come with a warranty against defects. Buyers will also receive a FREE 12 month Home Owners Warranty,” he said.

The RBID Home Selling System includes the 30-min to 1-hour Tour of Home. While conventional options enable the listing agents to wait for prospective buyers, this non-traditional development is fast and convenient. There is no long waiting time. The process is stress-free, simple and easy for different buyers and sellers out there.

“We also bring in all pre-approved and pre-qualified buyers because they are ready to make a purchase or write offers during the process. While it gives the sellers multiple advantages, it allows buyers to have a sense of urgency. There are no complex things at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Everything is fun,” he added.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc:

When searching for quality services, competitive rates, and fast solutions, don’t look further than Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Serving the industry for years now, they have been the most sought-after real estate team because of their unconditional commitment.

###

For more information, please feel free to contact Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.