Betterez Partners with Luxury Brand Encore Boston Harbor to Get Casino Customers and Hotel Guests Moving

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betterez , a Toronto-based travel technology start-up re-inventing mobile ticketing in the bus industry, today announces a partnership agreement with the newly developed luxury hotel Encore Boston Harbor to power bookings for its Premium Motor Coach service.Recently opened on June 23, 2019, Encore Boston Harbor is the region’s newest luxury hotel and casino. A member of world-renowned Wynn Resorts , Encore Boston Harbor features luxury accommodations, five-star dining, a stunning casino and more, bringing a hotel experience like no other to the Boston area.Through their partnership with Betterez and DPV Transportation, casino guests can ride in style from select locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire via Encore’s Premium Motor Coach service. With year-round scheduled pick-up every 90 minutes at multiple convenient locations, passengers will be able to seamlessly purchase tickets through a mobile-friendly booking channel.“The Betterez ticketing platform gives bus and coach operators around the world an advantage – not only by modernizing their businesses and helping them grow, but also by improving the experience for their passengers,” says Tal Shalit, Founder and CEO, Betterez. “We’re elated to be partnering with Encore Boston Harbor to help bring premium transportation services to its casino guests.”Betterez will power Encore Boston Harbor with leading-edge scanning technology, advanced intelligence tools, and a mobile booking channel for its customers.With a mission to drive digital innovation in the bus industry and thus contribute to smarter ground travel across the globe, Betterez also offers its customers an integrated loyalty program, dynamic pricing and revenue management, on-demand scheduling, eCommerce and ancillary revenue opportunities, platform extensions, and much more.About Betterez:Betterez, founded in 2011, is helping Operators move better and go further. Its reservations platform is transforming ground travel across the globe. For more information visit: www.betterez.com



