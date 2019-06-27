New Jersey Devils & Investors Bank Celebrate Brick Township's Youth Hockey Traditions on June 29

Former New Jersey Devils forward Jim Dowd will receive a warm hometown welcome from fans in Brick on June 29. Photo by Getty Images

Fans, guests and Investors' branch team are welcoming hometown hockey legend and former NJ Devils forward Jim Dowd to a fun event beginning at 10 AM

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

We are hosting the Brick event to recognize the community’s exceptional youth hockey programs that help boys and girls to achieve their potential on the rink and in their lives” — Investors Bank Chief Retail Banking Officer William Brown

BRICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank and the New Jersey Devils are celebrating Brick Township’s great youth hockey tradition on Saturday, June 29. The Devils Day celebration will be held at the Investors’ branch in Brick (located at 639 Brick Boulevard near the intersection with Hooper Avenue) and the action begins at 10:00 a.m. The branch team, fans and guests are also planning a warm, hometown welcome for local legend and former New Jersey Devils forward Jim Dowd.Jim grew up in Brick where he played hockey on travel teams and helped his high school squad win a New Jersey state championship. He was the first hockey player drafted from New Jersey to join, skate and score for the Devils. While he is at the branch, everyone is invited to take photos with Jim, who is going to sign autographs as well.During the event, adults may also enter a drawing to win Devils prizes from Investors Bank.Admission to the Devils Day is free and fans from across New Jersey are invited to attend. For more details, stop by the Brick branch (639 Brick Boulevard), or visit the Investors Bank website as well as the Bank’s Facebook or Instagram.Remember to arrive early, as fans will be flocking to the Devils Mobile Tour Experience, to test their shooting accuracy skills by taking slap shots on goal.In announcing the celebration, Investors Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer William Brown said, “We are hosting the Brick event to recognize the community’s exceptional youth hockey programs that help boys and girls to achieve their potential on the rink and in their lives. Our branch team is honored that Jim Dowd and members of the New Jersey Devils organization are joining us to celebrate the township’s hockey legacy.”Event Schedule:• 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Devils Mobile Tour Experience• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.: NJ Devil mascot appearance• 11:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.: New Jersey Devils alumnus and Brick-native Jim Dowd.Investors Bank is the Official Bank of Prudential Center and the New Jersey Devils.The hockey celebration is also a good time to ask about opening a Devils Checking Account, which comes with Investors Bank’s YourStylechecking benefits. Those features include identity theft and cell phone protection as well as mobile couponing. Customers also get Devils-branded debit cards and checks embossed with the team logo. Each time clients use the debit card, they earn rewards towards Devils tickets, fan exclusives, merchandise and much more.About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $26 billion in assets and a network of more than 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. The Investors Bank website is www.investorsbank.com Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.