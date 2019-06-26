Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Combines the Pleasure of Music with Philanthropy for Foster Kids

The CCV Center, in partnership with CBA Tampa Bay, is hosting a fundraising concert with international performer Judy Bachar, pictured above. Proceeds from the concert will buy school supplies for Pinellas County foster children.

Studies have shown that children with their own school supplies improve their attitudes towards learning as they are not dealing with the stress of feeling left out or ‘less-than’ other students.” — Lynn Posyton, Community Relations Dir, CBA Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of Pinellas County youth will be able to take one more step toward school readiness on Sunday June 30th when the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center, in partnership with the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay, will host a fundraising concert at their downtown Clearwater Center. The concert features international vocalist, Judy Bechar. There is no cost to attend but guests are encouraged to buy tickets for prize drawings. Proceeds will purchase school supplies for the foster kids as part of the CCV Center’s “Back-2-School” drive which will end in a final event on July 27th.

Ms. Bechar, from Israel, sings in six different languages including French and Russian. In a strong, enchanting voice, she delivers the music of cultures from all over the world – opera, jazz, country and more.

“With Ms. Bechar’s help we will be able to provide foster children with the school supplies they will need this year”, said Lynn Posyton, Community Relations Director of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay. “Studies have shown that children with their own school supplies improve their attitudes towards learning as they are not dealing with the stress of feeling left out or ‘less-than’ other students.”

“Children are our society’s tomorrow.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Unfortunately, not every child is afforded the supplies that he or she needs to start school. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.”

Additional artists from the community are welcome to perform family-friendly music after Ms. Bechar’s performances.

To RSVP for the event or reserve the center for your nonprofit’s activities, call (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org. Visitors are also invited to tour the center at 133 N. Fort Harrison, Clearwater, FL 33755.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



