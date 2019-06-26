2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Reveals  Additional Pitchfest Details

- Randstad Innovation Fund Joins Industry Experts to Judge Early-Stage Companies; Conference Announces New Partnership Summit -

HORSHAM, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared new details about the second annual “Pitchfest.” Building on the momentum of last year’s competition, the 2019 Pitchfest will recognize the startups contributing to the future of HR technology. Partnering with the Randstad Innovation Fund (RIF), Pitchfest will offer a single $25,000 prize to the designated winner, plus a $5,000 gig economy prize.



/EIN News/ -- Pitchfest will take place during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® happening October 1 – 4, 2019 at The Venetian Las Vegas. Judging this year’s competition will be Jeanne Achille, Chair of the Women in HR Tech Summit, U.S. & Asia; Jason Corsello, founder and CEO of The Acadian Company; Paul Jacquin, managing partner at RIF; Ilonka Jankovich, venture partner at RIF; George LaRocque, founder and principal analyst at HRWins by LaRocque, LLC; Robby Peters, founding partner at PeopleTech Partners; and Tim Sackett, president of HRU Technical Resources.

Achille, Steve Boese, HR Technology Conference co-chair, and Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, will emcee the rounds. Keynote speaker, business expert and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran will kick off the competition.

During three preliminary rounds, 30 technology startups will have three minutes to present before this year’s panel of judges, with two additional minutes to answer follow up questions. These sessions are scheduled for October 1 and 2 with the Pitchfest final on the morning of October 3. From there, one winner will take home the grand prize above as well as exhibit space for the 2020 HR Technology Conference, with another selected for second place.

McKenna shared, “With HR tech evolving at such a fast pace, startups are helping shape the future of work by bringing new ideas to the table. In an effort to support this continued innovation, we’re thrilled to bring back Pitchfest in 2019 with support from the Randstad Innovation Fund and our panel of expert judges.”

RIF is Randstad’s strategic corporate venture fund. Over the last five years, RIF has invested in several early-stage companies in HR, with a focus in online platforms, big data analytics, sourcing, screening and selection tools.

“We see tremendous growth across the space and remain committed to finding the startups with a fresh perspective and innovative solution in talent acquisition or talent management. Sponsoring the HR Technology Conference Pitchfest helps us do just that, while learning more about those seeking to disrupt the world of work,” said Ilonka Jankovich, venture partner at RIF.

The Pitchfest competition is open to any exhibiting HR Technology Conference & Exposition® startup. The deadline for submissions has been extended to July 12, and those selected will be notified by August 29. The online application and additional details can be accessed here ; there is no fee to apply.

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will also host the first-ever HR Technology Partnership Summit September 30 – October 1. At no additional cost to 2019 exhibitors and a small registration fee for others, the Partnership Summit will provide space and scheduling for one-on-one meetings between current or potential partners. More information about this new opportunity is available at: www.hrtechconference.com/partnership_summit .

Program and registration details for the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® can be accessed here: www.hrtechconference.com .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

