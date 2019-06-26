Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Big Data and Risk Management Platform Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Rong360 Jianpu Technology NYSE:JT

Skykey fulfills the requirement of ISO 27001:2013 standard, one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that it has received certification that its big data and risk management platform Skykey fulfills the requirement of the International Organization for Standardization’s (“ISO”) GB/T 22080-2016/ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard, one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards."We are very proud to receive ISO 27001 certification for Skykey, validating our commitment to implementing effective security system to protect customer and partner information and data. We are dedicated to helping financial service providers (FSPs) mitigate risks and providing industry-leading products to better serve their evolving needs,” said Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu. “This recognition is also a testament to our proprietary technology and the relentless efforts made by our team as we continue to innovate our product offerings."ISO/IEC 27001 is a standard for information security management (ISMS) and defines the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving the system. By identifying the information assets and defining measurements to protect them, the organization can reduce the risk of exposing problems with those assets and give confidence to customers and other stakeholders. With artificial intelligence processing massive amount of data, information system and data security have become increasingly critical. ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Company’s big data and risk management services Skykey has met the internationally recognized standard on these aspects.SkyKey was launched in May 2015. It is dedicated to providing professional one-stop risk management services for FSPs including banks, consumer finance companies and online micro-lending companies by using innovative technologies such as big data, AI and machine learning. It is helping FSPs reduce risk, lower cost and improve digital marketing and operating efficiencies.About Jianpu Technology Inc.Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai Safe Harbor StatementThis announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.For investor and media inquiries, please contact:In China:Jianpu Technology Inc.Oscar ChenTel: +86 (10) 6242-7068E-mail: IR@rong360.comThe Piacente Group, Inc.Ross WarnerTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.comIn the United States:The Piacente Group, Inc.Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.