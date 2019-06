The world’s oldest music event Midem (Marché International du Disque et de l'Edition Musicale) officially kicked off on June 4th local time.

FRANCE, CANNES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s oldest music event Midem (Marché International du Disque et de l'Edition Musicale) officially kicked off on June 4th local time. Artists representing Taiwan performed a series of shows at the Midem venue, and three of the most high-profile artists - Jia Jia, Amuyi, and Sonia Calico - also did a special performance for Taiwan Beats on June 5th. Prior to the performance, the artists were invited by Midem organizers to meet with France’s new Minister of Culture Franck Riester and pose for a group photo to commemorate the occasion, which shows that the Taiwanese delegation is highly valued by the organizers for their years of participation in the event.Organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development and planned by GCA Entertainment, participation in Midem 2019 has made bigger breakthroughs in music and cross-industry alliances this year, following changes and practices in the music industry. Cultech joined in the efforts to invite 14 companies across the music, culture, technology, and fashion industries to participate. The Taiwanese delegation’s ability to operate business in a contemporary and refreshing way was evidenced by both the Taiwan exhibition pavilion and the design of topics in international forums and business exchanges, all of which focused in promoting Taiwan’s image through music and cross-industry collaboration.The Taiwan Beats performance has become the most important show and brand name to highlight Taiwanese participation in the event. Performed on the open-air stage set up by Midem in recent years, along the beautiful beach next to the exhibition venue, it is greatly anticipated and loved by international participants. This year, Amuyi opened the act dressed head-to-toe in white, followed by a dazzling Jia Jia clad in black. The two indigenous singers stepped onto the stage one after the other in contrasting colors, prompting interest and becoming the talk among the audience. However, what caught people’s attention the most was their beautiful voice, innate to indigenous people. Amuyi displayed a powerful, explosive voice while Jia Jia’s voice had a softer, sweeter quality. The two singers have very different styles, but their songs share the ability to truly wow the audience.The final DJ show was brought by Sonia Calico, who has also performed in major international electronic music shows in recent years. The experienced Sonia incorporated a lot of traditional music into her ever-changing rhythms, obtaining great acclaim as it catered to the exotic taste of the French audience. Sonia was also a shining example of success in music and cross-industry collaboration this year. In an alliance with the tech enterprise Zone Sound Creative under Cultech, they displayed the results of this collaboration in the Taiwan Pavilion through a combination of music and visuals.Having taken part in Midem for many years, the Taiwan delegation has become a very valued team to the event organizers. The day of the Taiwan Beats performance coincided with the visit of France’s new Minister of Culture Franck Riester to Midem. The three artists from Taiwan were invited by the event organizers to meet the Minister and pose in a group photo. Such detail not only demonstrates the level of appreciation shown towards Taiwanese artists in international events, but also symbolizes international recognition of Taiwan as a representative and benchmark of the Mandarin pop music industry.After performing at Cannes, the artists headed to Paris for another Taiwan Beats performance. More on the latest information and updates on Midem 2019 will be posted on the GCA Entertainment official fanpage ( facebook .com/gca3nt). Feel free to check for the latest news.Media Contact:Supervised by: Ministry of CultureOrganized by: Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, MOCCo-organized by: GCA Entertainment

[2019 MIDEM] Music Island, Taiwan calling for collaboration

