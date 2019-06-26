Azelis becomes a leading distributor for dispersions, resins & additives in Turkey via extended partnership with BASF

Extended distribution agreement with BASF Dispersions, Resins and Additives (BASF) in Turkey

Our customers will benefit greatly from the combination of superb BASF ingredients and Azelis’ continuous objective to bring innovation and enhanced formulation support to customers.” — Sertaç Sürür, Managing Director of Azelis Turkey

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azelis is pleased to announce an extended distribution agreement with BASF Dispersions, Resins and Additives (BASF) in Turkey for their range of dispersions, resins, formulation and performance additives, radiation-curable systems and renewable systems. These product lines are commonly used in coatings, ink and construction.Highlights & rationale• Effective immediately, this partnership extension further strengthens Azelis' reputation as a key player in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) market.• Azelis local knowledge, expertise, dedication and focus were key factors in BASF's selection process.• The latest agreement builds upon the successful long-term relationship with BASF in the Americas with both companies’ strong focus on innovation.• This mandate extension is consistent with Azelis’ corporate strategy of organic growth with selected strategic partners.Erkin Ataman, Manager Dispersions, Resins and Additives, at BASF comments: “We have been working with Azelis Americas for more than 20 years and are impressed with their expertise in speciality chemicals distribution. I am confident that the customers in Turkey will receive the best possible service and support from Azelis’ local team of industry specialists who combine so well their established commercial structure that extends throughout the country with the company’s global reach."Sertaç Sürür, Managing Director of Azelis Turkey, adds: “We are delighted to step up collaboration with BASF, a leading supplier for CASE worldwide, with a particular strength in high performance dispersions, resins and additives. These new product lines will complete Azelis' current product portfolio for CASE in Turkey, making us a leading distributor for this market segment here. Our customers will benefit greatly from the combination of superb BASF ingredients on one hand and Azelis’ continuous objective to bring innovation and enhanced formulation support to customers on the other hand.”With 60 application laboratories across the world, each dedicated to a specific market segment, Azelis provides technical support to customers and suppliers. Azelis CASE has eight labs staffed by skilled industry chemists and formulators. Since its inception in 2014, the Azelis Coatings Academy in Germany has held 20 sessions providing practical, hands-on training for both internal and external participants to further develop their product knowledge.

The Azelis CASE lab in Germany



