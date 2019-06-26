Patient experience awards by HealthSoul

Patient experience awards

SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When looking for a new doctor, one of the first places people typically turn to these days is the Internet. Review sites are making it easier than ever to learn about other people’s patient experiences with doctors. According to the 2018 Executive Summary from Review Trackers, 66.3% of consumers rated reviews as important when choosing a primary care physician (PCP). About 32% of users reported leaving negative reviews about PCP experiences, and around 28% of consumers said they left reviews of positive experiences with their PCPs. (Reviews of specialists were a couple of percentage points lower for both positive and negative scores.)HealthSoul is an online portal that allows healthcare consumers to share opinions about their experiences with healthcare providers. Historically, they have only provided reviews for hospitals and insurance, but they are in the process of adding physicians. Doctors ratings are currently available in certain cities and countries. It recently revealed its first list of patient experience awards These awards are given to physicians, physician practices, hospitals, health insurance and travel health insurance in recognition of outstanding patient and consumer satisfaction. These are awarded based on the average score in a year given by patients based on their healthcare experience. The healthcare entity must have atleast one review to gain an award.Gold Award indicates Exceptional Patient Experience:This award is for healthcare professionals who have received 5-star rating from their patients during a particular yearSilver Award indicates Excellent Patient Experience:This award is for healthcare professionals who have received more than 4-star rating but less than 5-star rating from their patients during a particular yearBronze Award indicates Good Patient Experience:This award is for healthcare professionals who have received more than 3-star rating but less than 4-star rating from their patients during a particular year.To access full list of awards, visit patient experience awards page.As a patient, your experience always matters. Just as you want to look to other people’s reviews online, other people want to look at yours as well. It’s human nature to let others know about negative experience but be sure to include the positives as well. If you have a doctor or hospital that you like and trust, let others know. As a patient, you have power, use it wisely.



