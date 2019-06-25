Houston Digital Marketing Agency Offers Google My Business Optimization Services

GMB Stats

Greene Group, Houston, Texas digital marketing company has been recognized for helping Local Small Business Owners leverage the internet to get more customers.

Setting up a local business online is a necessary step these days. To remain competitive, you really have to maximize all of the platforms available.” — Maynard Greene

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group, a digital marketing company operating Houston, Texas, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of showing Local Small Businesses Owners how to leverage the power of the internet, specifically Google My Business (GMB/MAPS), to increase their visibility and dominate their marketplace. This news coincides nicely with Greene Consulting Group's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to helping non-profit organizations increase their online visibility and online donations.

Greene Consulting Group has been operating in the Small and Medium Sized businesses market for Twenty-Three (23) Years and competes against notable businesses such as Reach-local, Revlocal, and AT&T Business Solutions. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing large Agency digital marketing services at a boutique Agency price.

Maynard Greene, Greene Consulting Group's Director of Systems spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.

"When Greene Consulting Group was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company putting real value into the world by cutting through all the noise and generating REAL results. One of the biggest challenges we faced was educating SMBs on the importance of being everywhere their customers are and on the first page of Google.

There really are millions of people looking for local businesses every day, what’s important is zoning in on the potential customers out there, that need their services. Local businesses need to bridge the gap on how they’re found, and when they are found, local businesses are surprised how quickly they will gain new customers.

Setting up a local business online is a necessary step these days. To remain competitive, you really have to maximize all of the platforms available. But local businesses find out pretty quickly that bringing customers to their company is the biggest challenge. And the good news is that it doesn’t have to be difficult if you’ve got the right strategy.

So, how does a local business leverage the power of Google My Business? Here are a few specific principles:

TIP #1- Make sure your local business is incredibly simple to find when searching in a local area.

TIP #2– Always remember to include mobile users in your maps marketing strategy.

TIP #3-- Be sure to focus your efforts to include just your service area, really target the locations you are willing to serve, stay away from broad regions that they will never serve.

Fortunately with some good people behind us, and An unwavering dedication to staying up to date on the ongoing changes in the digital marketing and website design space and communicating the same to our business clients, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride."

Maynard Greene also mentioned that Greene Consulting Group's future plans involve bundling Greene Consulting group services in budget-friendly packages for SMBs. It's the hope of the company that in the future more and more small and medium-sized businesses realize that not every marketing agency is out to take their money, that some, like Greene Consulting Group, are actually trying to add value.

Because the market has shifted and it’s important for business owners to stay ahead of their competitors, Greene Consulting Group plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping Local Small Businesses leverage the internet to sell more products and services, for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.

For those that want to learn more, they can go to https://www.gcg2.net call 832-671-2942

