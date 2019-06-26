DealerBuilt Promotes Kathy Henderson to National Accounts Director

Company is adding resources, upgrading account management team & boosting its professional services team with top client specialists

MASON CITY, IOWA, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , a proven enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced that it is adding resources and upgrading its account management team and has promoted Kathy Henderson to National Accounts Director. In her role, Henderson manages a team of account managers dedicated to helping customers take full advantage of DealerBuilt’s products and services. She is also responsible for the company’s continued high client retention, providing confidence that every client has representation and a channel to communicate how DealerBuilt can best continue to meet their needs.Commenting on Henderson’s promotion DealerBuilt Executive Vice President Veronica Dunford stated, "Kathy is an ideal client advocate. As an account manager, she demonstrated strong leadership and is known as a trusted partner to her clients. They often state that a big part of their success comes from knowing they have excellent representation with Kathy. At DealerBuilt, we preach that everyone in the company aids in the success of our clients. Customer satisfaction should be at the forefront of everyone's mind, regardless of their position. As our National Accounts Director, it will be incumbent upon Kathy to ensure thought leadership centers around our goal of 100% customer satisfaction, and that our clients have the level of support, communication, and commitment they expect from DealerBuilt."Henderson heads up a team of highly trained account managers with in-depth product knowledge who create business relationships with dealer principals, general managers, and all levels of dealership management through virtual and face-to-face client site visits.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS providing automobile dealer and dealer groups a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. Over the years, it has seen increased demand for its more modern, scalable platform with an emphasis on being a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space. DealerBuilt now provides hundreds of dealers with a DMS that empowers their staff to build processes best for them, encompassing a system centered around their customers.“During times of growth, client satisfaction can often take a back seat to new installations and the growing pains this sometimes brings. The National Account Manager position was created to ensure we always place the correct emphasis on direct client interaction. It is my passion to educate clients on DealerBuilt's offerings and to boost their success by ensuring our internal processes exceed client expectations. I feel privileged to head up this team," Henderson stated.DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/



