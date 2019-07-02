Fast Growing US Industrial Packaging Distributor Acquires Empire West Solutions

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Empire West Solutions. This is the 9th major acquisition in 10 years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

They have a strong roster of loyal clients that will enjoy the expanded capabilities, outstanding client service and valuable industry experience this acquisition will deliver.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Empire West Solutions, a West Coast distributor of packaging equipment and supplies headquartered in Salinas, Calif. This is the 9th major acquisition in 10 years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Empire West Solutions will make an outstanding addition to our expanding portfolio of packaging solution providers. They have a strong roster of loyal clients that will enjoy the expanded capabilities, outstanding client service and valuable industry experience this acquisition will deliver.”

Markets served by Empire West Solutions include manufacturing, distribution, forest products, agriculture and more.

Empire West Solutions is known for exceptional client support and service along with a keen sensitivity to the needs of clients along the West Coast and extended region. The company’s expert sales, support and management teams will all remain at the Salinas location.

Empire West Solutions Sales Manager, Jim Martinez said, “Our clients will continue to receive the excellent support from our team and will benefit from B2B Industrial’s expanded product and service offering.”

B2B Industrial Packaging operates the largest strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest with 12 full-time technicians, servicing clients from the West Coast to the East Coast. These services will be available to all Empire West Solutions clients as well.

B2B Industrial Packaging and Empire West Solutions are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for the new affiliate’s employees and clients.

B2B Industrial Packaging has been included in Crain’s lists of the fastest growing companies and largest privately held companies in 2018 and 2019. The company previously acquired Central Packaging in Kansas; Western Metals, Pac Fast and Empire Systems in California; the Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, and Rapid-Pac in Illinois and Alpine Packaging in Oregon.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Salinas, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.