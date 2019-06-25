Leading US Industrial Packaging Distributor Acquires Empire Systems

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Empire Systems. This is the 8th major acquisition in 10 years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

This company not only brings additional packaging expertise, but decades of valuable experience in a variety of industries” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Empire Systems, distributors of packaging equipment and supplies covering Sacramento, Calif., Northern California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. This is the 8th major acquisition in 10 years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We are pleased to welcome Empire Systems to our world-class portfolio of outstanding packaging companies. This company not only brings additional packaging expertise, but decades of valuable experience in a variety of industries.” Markets served by Empire Systems include construction, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture and more.

Empire Systems was built on a reputation for outstanding service and a product line geared toward the needs of clients along the West Coast and beyond. The company’s dedicated sales, support and management teams will all be staying on. B2B Industrial Packaging and Empire Systems are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for Empire Systems’ employees and clients.

Empire Systems Sales Manager, Marty Schaefer said, “We are really excited to be joining B2B Industrial Packaging. Both companies are dedicated to providing packaging solutions and outstanding service. Our clients will benefit from a new focus on system automation and increased throughput.”

B2B Industrial Packaging operates the largest strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest with 12 full time technicians, servicing clients from the West Coast to the East Coast. These services will be available to all Empire Systems clients.

B2B Industrial Packaging has been on Crain’s list of the fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019. The company previously acquired Central Packaging in Kansas; Western Metals and Pac Fast in California; the Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, and Rapid-Pac in Illinois and Alpine Packaging in Oregon.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Salinas, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.